Norfolk Tides win in Jackson Holliday’s return from Baltimore, 5-4

Jackson Holliday’s first game back in the minors was an 0-for-4 with a walk for the Norfolk Tides, who defeated the Gwinnett Stripers, 5-4, Saturday on a walk-off single from Connor Norby.

Norby, the #6-rated prospect in the Baltimore Orioles system, was 1-for-4 on the night, extending his on-base streak to 12 games.

Daniel Johnson, a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Washington Nationals, hit his third homer of the season on a 3-for-4 night.

Jonathan Heasley, a 2018 draft pick of the Kansas City Royals who pitched in three games for the O’s this month before being sent down, worked three and a third scoreless innings in relief, striking out two and walking one.

Heasley has a 1.29 ERA (1 ER, 7.0 IP) with six strikeouts on five hits and one walk in three outings with the Tides in 2024.