Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Have wildlife crossings become more common, and are they effective?
Climate, US & World

Have wildlife crossings become more common, and are they effective?

Chris Graham
Published date:
deer
(© Tabor Chichakly – stock.adobe.com)

Dear EarthTalk: Have wildlife crossings become more common in North America, and are they effective at reducing wildlife kills and improving conservation efforts overall? – T.R., Detroit, MI

In recent years, North America has seen a notable increase in the implementation of wildlife crossings, reflecting a growing recognition of their importance in reducing wildlife fatalities from vehicle collisions and enhancing conservation efforts. These structures, ranging from underpasses to overbridges, are becoming more prevalent as part of a concerted effort to address the environmental impacts of roads.

The significance of these crossings is underscored by projects like one in Southern California designed largely to protect mountain lions. This project, among others, demonstrates a shift towards integrating wildlife conservation into public infrastructure planning​​. Similarly, the Federal Highway Administration has incorporated wildlife crossings into its programs, emphasizing safety for both animals and motorists​​.

Research consistently shows the effectiveness of these structures. Jennifer S. Holland of the Pew Trusts highlights the sheer number of reports of roadkill incidents, with “drivers hit[ting] 1 to 2 million animals each year,” and reports of significant decreases in road kills in areas with wildlife crossings, which also support animal migration patterns​. The economic rationale is also strong: In regions like Banff, Alberta, the initial costs of wildlife crossings are often offset lowered expenses related to wildlife collisions​.

Beyond the immediate benefits of reducing kills, wildlife crossings play a key role in maintaining ecological connectivity, essential for the survival and health of many species. In Banff National Park, a series of crossings allows wildlife such as grizzly bears and elk to safely navigate across busy highways.

Community engagement and educational programs have helped raise awareness about the benefits of wildlife crossings, promoting broader public support and involvement, vital for securing funding and political support for new projects​. Moreover, international examples of successful wildlife crossings provide valuable lessons and inspiration. In Costa Rica, crossing designs that cater specifically to the needs of jaguars demonstrate the global applicability and adaptability of crossing technologies​​.

The U.S. has recognized the importance of these initiatives and is supporting them through federal funding programs, with Lauren Sforza of The Hill writing, “$110 million in grants will be awarded to 19 wildlife crossing projects across 17 states”. This national support is instrumental in expanding wildlife crossings across the country, highlighting a commitment to biodiversity and road safety​.

The proliferation of wildlife crossings in North America is a positive development that not only mitigates wildlife-vehicle collisions but also significantly contributes to biodiversity conservation. The continued expansion and improvement of these crossings are vital. As such, these structures represent a critical intersection of road safety, animal welfare and environmental stewardship.

CONTACTS: Wildlife Crossings Can Protect Migrating Animals, www.pewtrusts.org/en/trust/archive/spring-2020/wildlife-crossings-can-protect-migrating-animals.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro school officials mum on controversial football-coach hire
2 Quiet subtext to 2024 Waynesboro elections: Not letting Jim Wood become the mayor
3 Shenandoah County returning names of Jackson, Lee, Ashby to public schools
4 Is Waynesboro still getting its museum? State budget leaves money out
5 Waynesboro embraces connection to outdoors; prepares to open Sunset Park to the public

Latest News

road
Local, Public Safety

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of May 13-17

Chris Graham
us china
Politics, US & World

Mutual backtracking in U.S.-China student exchanges casualty of new cold war

Mel Gurtov

In recent talks between U.S. and Chinese leaders, they have found common ground in support for more people-to-people exchanges, particularly in education.

road construction
Local, Public Safety

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of May 13-17

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway projects in the Culpeper District during the next week.

interstate 81
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg: Eastbound lanes on Route 33 at I-81 Exit 247 closing for bridge work

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

#10 Virginia defeats #23 NC State, 9-5, to even up weekend ACC series

Chris Graham
High Bridge Trail State Park
Sports

Virginia’s High Bridge Trail State Park to hold three Adventure Series races

Chris Graham
Northern Lights
Climate, Virginia

If you missed the Northern Lights Friday, you might have another chance to view them

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status