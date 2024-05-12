Countries
O's prospect Coby Mayo hits IL-leading 13th homer in 8-5 Norfolk win at Memphis
Sports

O's prospect Coby Mayo hits IL-leading 13th homer in 8-5 Norfolk win at Memphis

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tides Coby Mayo hit his International League-leading 13th homer of the season, one of four long balls for Norfolk in an 8-5 win at Memphis on Sunday.

Mayo (.293 BA/.977 OPS) was 2-for-4 with the homer, a double and two runs scored on the day.

In addition to leading the IL in homers, Mayo also leads the league in RBIs (37), hits (48) and extra-base hits (25).

Billy Cook (.277/.838) in Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk in 2024) went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer. His on-base percentage between the two levels is .400, good for third-highest in the Baltimore Orioles farm system so far this season behind Jackson Holliday (.456) and Dylan Beavers (.402).

Cook played in 11 of the 12 games in the Tides’ road trip, hitting .270 (10-for-37) with 10 runs, three doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight RBI and 10 walks while slashing .462/.568/1.030.

Norfolk (20-19) went 8-4 on the road trip.

After a league off-day tomorrow, the Tides will host the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, for a six-game series that begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

