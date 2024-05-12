Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes administration, board appointments

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week. There were no local names on this week’s list.

Administration Appointments

Office Of The Governor

Colby Andrews, Policy Assistant

Board Appointments

Administration

Citizens’ Advisory Council On Furnishing And Interpreting The Executive Mansion

Kent Greenawalt of Roanoke, Chairman and CEO, Foot Levelers, Inc.

Agriculture And Forestry

Corn Board

Elizabeth Cooper of Spring Grove, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for Surry and Sussex Counties, Virginia Cooperative Extension

Phillip Hickman of Horntown, Vice President, Dublin Farms, Inc.

Marine Products Board

Daniel Knott, U.S. Army (Retired), of Gloucester, Waterman, Knott Alone—Hold Fast, Inc.

William Sexauer of Nassawadox, Acquisitions Manager, The Lawson Companies; Owner, Debedeavon Selects Oyster Co.

Potato Board

Mark Hickman of Horntown, Sales and Operations Manager, Dublin Farms, Inc.

Small Grains Board

Floyd Childress of Christiansburg, President, Childress Farms

Commerce And Trade

Virginia Manufactured Housing Board

Keith Hicks of Richmond, Student Intervention Liaison, Richmond Public Schools

Compacts

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission

Thomas Branin of Glen Allen, Vice President of National and International Distribution, Colonial Construction Materials, Inc.

Health And Human Resources

Advisory Board On Respiratory Care

Todd Zischke of Bumpass, Respiratory Therapy Assistant Director, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Board Of Counseling

Marlo Burdge of Richmond, Executive Assistant, Harris Williams

Child Fatality Review Team

Dr. Lisa Beitz of Chesterfield, Executive Director, Region Ten Community Services Board

Child Support Guidelines Review Panel

Lindsay Rogers Hartz of Hopewell, Owner, Attorney, and Guardian Ad Litem, Hartz Law, P.C.

Maternal Mortality Review Team

Lisa Linthicum of Rustburg, Director, Campbell County Department of Social Services

Independent

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board Of Directors

Richard R. Grinnan of Henrico, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Markel Group Inc.

Labor

Real Estate Appraisers Board

Taneen Wyche of Henrico County, Rental Housing Analyst, Virginia Housing

Natural And Historic Resources

Alexandria Historical Restoration And Preservation Commission

Ricardo Navarro of Alexandria, Owner, Navarro Construction Services

State Water Control Board

Thomas Branin of Glen Allen, Vice President of National and International Distribution, Colonial Construction Materials, Inc.

Public Safety And Homeland Security

Criminal Justice Services Board

Ryan M. Zuidema of Lynchburg, Chief of Police, Lynchburg Police Department

Transportation

Virginia Air And Space Center Board Of Directors