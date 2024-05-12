Countries
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes administration, board appointments
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes administration, board appointments

Crystal Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Eli Wilson – Shutterstock)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week. There were no local names on this week’s list.

Administration Appointments

Office Of The Governor

  • Colby Andrews, Policy Assistant

Board Appointments

Administration

Citizens’ Advisory Council On Furnishing And Interpreting The Executive Mansion

  • Kent Greenawalt of Roanoke, Chairman and CEO, Foot Levelers, Inc.

Agriculture And Forestry

Corn Board

  • Elizabeth Cooper of Spring Grove, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for Surry and Sussex Counties, Virginia Cooperative Extension
  • Phillip Hickman of Horntown, Vice President, Dublin Farms, Inc.

Marine Products Board

  • Daniel Knott, U.S. Army (Retired), of Gloucester, Waterman, Knott Alone—Hold Fast, Inc.
  • William Sexauer of Nassawadox, Acquisitions Manager, The Lawson Companies; Owner, Debedeavon Selects Oyster Co.

Potato Board

  • Mark Hickman of Horntown, Sales and Operations Manager, Dublin Farms, Inc.

Small Grains Board

  • Floyd Childress of Christiansburg, President, Childress Farms

Commerce And Trade

Virginia Manufactured Housing Board

  • Keith Hicks of Richmond, Student Intervention Liaison, Richmond Public Schools

Compacts

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission

  • Thomas Branin of Glen Allen, Vice President of National and International Distribution, Colonial Construction Materials, Inc.

Health And Human Resources

Advisory Board On Respiratory Care

  • Todd Zischke of Bumpass, Respiratory Therapy Assistant Director, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Board Of Counseling

  • Marlo Burdge of Richmond, Executive Assistant, Harris Williams

Child Fatality Review Team

  • Dr. Lisa Beitz of Chesterfield, Executive Director, Region Ten Community Services Board

Child Support Guidelines Review Panel

  • Lindsay Rogers Hartz of Hopewell, Owner, Attorney, and Guardian Ad Litem, Hartz Law, P.C.

Maternal Mortality Review Team

  • Lisa Linthicum of Rustburg, Director, Campbell County Department of Social Services

Independent

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board Of Directors

  • Richard R. Grinnan of Henrico, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Markel Group Inc.

Labor

Real Estate Appraisers Board

  • Taneen Wyche of Henrico County, Rental Housing Analyst, Virginia Housing

Natural And Historic Resources

Alexandria Historical Restoration And Preservation Commission

  • Ricardo Navarro of Alexandria, Owner, Navarro Construction Services

State Water Control Board

  • Thomas Branin of Glen Allen, Vice President of National and International Distribution, Colonial Construction Materials, Inc.

Public Safety And Homeland Security

Criminal Justice Services Board

  • Ryan M. Zuidema of Lynchburg, Chief of Police, Lynchburg Police Department

Transportation

Virginia Air And Space Center Board Of Directors

  • Donna Speller Turner of Virginia Beach, Management Consultant, Advantage Business Strategies, Inc.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

