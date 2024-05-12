Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes administration, board appointments

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week. There were no local names on this week’s list.
Administration Appointments
Office Of The Governor
- Colby Andrews, Policy Assistant
Board Appointments
Administration
Citizens’ Advisory Council On Furnishing And Interpreting The Executive Mansion
- Kent Greenawalt of Roanoke, Chairman and CEO, Foot Levelers, Inc.
Agriculture And Forestry
Corn Board
- Elizabeth Cooper of Spring Grove, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for Surry and Sussex Counties, Virginia Cooperative Extension
- Phillip Hickman of Horntown, Vice President, Dublin Farms, Inc.
Marine Products Board
- Daniel Knott, U.S. Army (Retired), of Gloucester, Waterman, Knott Alone—Hold Fast, Inc.
- William Sexauer of Nassawadox, Acquisitions Manager, The Lawson Companies; Owner, Debedeavon Selects Oyster Co.
Potato Board
- Mark Hickman of Horntown, Sales and Operations Manager, Dublin Farms, Inc.
Small Grains Board
- Floyd Childress of Christiansburg, President, Childress Farms
Commerce And Trade
Virginia Manufactured Housing Board
- Keith Hicks of Richmond, Student Intervention Liaison, Richmond Public Schools
Compacts
Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission
- Thomas Branin of Glen Allen, Vice President of National and International Distribution, Colonial Construction Materials, Inc.
Health And Human Resources
Advisory Board On Respiratory Care
- Todd Zischke of Bumpass, Respiratory Therapy Assistant Director, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
Board Of Counseling
- Marlo Burdge of Richmond, Executive Assistant, Harris Williams
Child Fatality Review Team
- Dr. Lisa Beitz of Chesterfield, Executive Director, Region Ten Community Services Board
Child Support Guidelines Review Panel
- Lindsay Rogers Hartz of Hopewell, Owner, Attorney, and Guardian Ad Litem, Hartz Law, P.C.
Maternal Mortality Review Team
- Lisa Linthicum of Rustburg, Director, Campbell County Department of Social Services
Independent
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board Of Directors
- Richard R. Grinnan of Henrico, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Markel Group Inc.
Labor
Real Estate Appraisers Board
- Taneen Wyche of Henrico County, Rental Housing Analyst, Virginia Housing
Natural And Historic Resources
Alexandria Historical Restoration And Preservation Commission
- Ricardo Navarro of Alexandria, Owner, Navarro Construction Services
State Water Control Board
- Thomas Branin of Glen Allen, Vice President of National and International Distribution, Colonial Construction Materials, Inc.
Public Safety And Homeland Security
Criminal Justice Services Board
- Ryan M. Zuidema of Lynchburg, Chief of Police, Lynchburg Police Department
Transportation
Virginia Air And Space Center Board Of Directors
- Donna Speller Turner of Virginia Beach, Management Consultant, Advantage Business Strategies, Inc.