Virginia’s High Bridge Trail State Park to hold three Adventure Series races

High Bridge Trail State Park will host three Adventure Series races, two in June and one in October.

The High Bridge Time Trial will be held June 9 on the park’s gravel trail. Each participant will receive a race number, timing chip and a timed race. The course is about 19 miles total and will start and end near Three Roads Brewery.

Interested participants can register here for this race.

The Night Train Ultra Marathon returns for its seventh year at High Bridge Trail and will be held on June 22. The 50k, Half Marathon and sunset 5k are three options for your journey. The race follows an old Rail Trail through beautiful and historic countryside.

Register here to claim your event shirt and your spot in the race.

“New this year for the Night Train race, there will be an award for most Patriotic runner for each gender,” said Virginia State Park Promotions Manager Steve Boyd. “We, along with the event coordinators, are thankful for everyone who helps us in society. So, all law enforcement, fire, EMS, teachers, and nurses should enter the code THANKS for a discount when they register.”

The Half Marathon and 5k will be held Oct. 5 on an out-and-back course beginning in Farmville Downtown at High Bridge Trail State Park Plaza. The half marathon will cross the historic High Bridge twice. High Bridge is nearly a half mile long and towers 125 feet above the Appomattox River.

Register here and save your spot for this scenic fall race.

“All racers will be eligible for performance awards and random giveaways,” said High Bridge Trail State Park Manager Daniel Jordan. “We are excited to have three races that highlight different ways to enjoy the park’s trail. Whether you walk, jog or bike during the day or night for these races, we know you’ll enjoy the park while connecting with nature.”

The Adventure Series features a wide-ranging selection of competitive events held in Virginia State Parks. Register to compete in any of the races taking place now through October.