Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of May 13-17

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 28, eastbound – Single lane closures for guardrail upgrades, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 17 to 19, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 20 to 19, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 22 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Single lane and shoulder closures for installation of flashing chevrons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 27 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for pipe and shoulder work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Mile marker 35 to 41, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 602 (Blue Ridge Road) and Route 604 (Snake Run Road) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 608 (South Bottom Road) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound overnight alternating lane closures between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and Route 608 (Forge Road) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Amherst County line and Buena Vista town limits for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 87, westbound – Overnight narrowing of ramps to I-81 northbound and southbound for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 12 – May 22.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound – Overnight left lane and right shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 99, westbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 211, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for pipe work and shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures for median access related to bridge work, 24/7 through September 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight right lane closures and narrowing of exit 221 ramp to I-64 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 12 – May 22.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 30. Following barrier placement, left shoulder closures remain in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 14.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control near Rockingham County line (Grottoes western town limits) for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Southbound overnight lane closures along ramp to northbound I-81 (at Exit 220) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 12 – May 22.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through May 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Temporary lane closures between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 814 (Love Road) for overhead utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 919 (Old Providence Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 711 (Miller Farm Road) and Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) for maintenance to bridge over Eidson Creek, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 713 (Shuey Road) and Route 602 (Summerdean Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 16 – May 29.

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 244, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

*NEW* Mile marker 253 to 262, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 257 to 258, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 16 – May 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound overnight alternating lane closures between Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) and Route 647 (McGahey Lane) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 – May 28.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound alternating lane closures near Business Route 33/340 interchange for maintenance to bridge over Business Route 33/340, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight eastbound closure between Carlton Street and Burgess Road/Linda Lane due to bridge work, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night. Follow posted detour. Daytime alternating lane closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 256 (3rd Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control near Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 774 (Joseph Funk Lane) – Closed to through traffic between Route 772 (Sparkling Springs Road) and Route 777 (Peter Driver Lane) for replacement of bridge with box culvert, 8 a.m. May 13 through 8 a.m. May 24. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (First Street) and Route 340 (Fourth Street) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) and Shenandoah County line for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 13 – May 23.

Mile marker 264 to 297, northbound – Right shoulder closures in various locations for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 276 to 275, southbound – Overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 13 – May 23.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 600 and Route 625 bridges, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 294 to 293, southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 13 – May 23.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramp for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures in the area of I-81 at exit 296 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Closed to through traffic overnight between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights May 13 – May 24. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 625 (Harman Road) – Closed to through traffic overnight between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights May 13 – May 24. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 629 (Oranda Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 660 (Timberlake Road) and Route 850 (Quarry Lane) for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 302 to 323, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 306 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 13 – May 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 316 to 323, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 317 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound left lane closures between Route 1220 (Denny Lane) and Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound nighttime alternating lane closures near Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) for inspection of Route 651 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday evenings.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking on parts of Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), Route 37, Route 50 (Millwood Pike/Northwestern Pike), Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike), Route 259 (Carpers Pike), and Route 277 (Fairfax Pike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 1322 (Brooke Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with West Brooke Road for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 24.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion October 31.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 680 (Smallwood Lane), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 2, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 12 noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) and Manassas Run, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound –Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane) for pipe replacement, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.