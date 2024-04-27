Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia farmers opening strawberry stands and fields ahead of schedule this spring
Climate, Virginia

Virginia farmers opening strawberry stands and fields ahead of schedule this spring

Crystal Graham
Published date:
handful of strawberries
(© DiedovStock – stock.adobe.com)

Throughout Virginia, farmers are opening U-pick fields and farm stands for the start of strawberry season. Thanks to a mild winter, berries are ripening ahead of schedule this year.

“This is probably one of the better crops we’ve had,” said Rob French of Sunnyside Farms in Cumberland County. “We started picking last week so our stands are open, and we have strawberries.”

French’s berries started ripening a week ahead of schedule this year, something he attributes to the area’s moderate temperatures, which he hopes will continue. Strawberries are weather-sensitive and don’t like extremes.

Sunnyside Farms sells strawberries wholesale and at the farm’s four produce stands in Cumberland, Crewe, Farmville and Powhatan.

Customers can buy the berries in flats and quarts.

“The jelly makers are getting ready,” French said.

In Chesapeake, Jerry Lilley of Lilley Farms said barring severe weather or heavy downpours he expects a longer strawberry season than normal.

“They look good so far,” he said. “I think everybody in the Hampton Roads area is having the same sort of season we are—everybody I’ve talked to is early and has a good crop.”

The farm’s U-pick fields are already bustling with customers, and Lilley is preparing for the height of the season.

“The big month for us is May, around Mother’s Day weekend,” he said. “Everybody is excited about strawberries.”

To keep ripe strawberries fresh after picking, don’t leave them on top of each other in buckets. Instead, place the berries on a cookie sheet in the refrigerator with a cotton towel laid over top to help them last longer.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania
2 Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness
3 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
4 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
5 Donald Trump on Charlottesville 2017 neo-Nazi rally that killed three: A ‘little peanut’

Latest News

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin names key administration, board appointments

Crystal Graham
7-11 robbery suspect photo
Local, Public Safety

Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania

Chris Graham

The suspect in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Harrisonburg on Thursday has been arrested.

HFD fire jefferson street
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg residential fire displaces family of eight, one pet; no working fire alarm

Crystal Graham

A Harrisonburg home with no working fire detector on Jefferson Street received an estimated $25,000 in damage after a residential fire Friday night.

road
Local, Public Safety

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of April 28-May 2

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

#14 Virginia evens series with Boston College with 4-3 win on Friday

Chris Graham
bomb threat
Local, Public Safety

Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness

Crystal Graham
police
Public Safety

Update: Harrisonburg PD identifies suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Thursday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status