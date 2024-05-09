50 states awarded $10.25M in settlement with wireless carriers over deceptive, misleading ads

Virginia will receive $192,061.83 out of a$10.25 million settlement with Verizon Wireless, TracFone Wireless, AT&T Mobility, Cricket Wireless and T-Mobile.

The settlement resolves the investigations of 50 state attorneys general into the wireless carriers’ alleged deceptive and misleading advertising practices.

AT&T Mobility, LLC, Cricket Wireless, LLC, T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless and TracFone Wireless, Inc. (collectively, the “Wireless Carriers”), are included in the settlement.

The attorneys general allege that the wireless carriers engaged in a number of common unlawful practices, including misrepresentations concerning: (1) “unlimited” data advertisements, which failed to clearly and conspicuously disclose material limitations; (2) “free” phone offers, which failed to clearly and conspicuously disclose material conditions; (3) monetary incentives to “switch” wireless networks, which failed to clearly and conspicuously disclose how the monetary incentives would be provided; and (4) wireless carrier plan comparisons, which failed to disclose material differences between competing plans.

“The Wireless Carriers engaged in a number of deceptive practices that misled consumers about the nature of unlimited data plans, free phone offers, and other inducements to sign up for wireless services,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “I am pleased that we were able to reach a fair and reasonable agreement to ensure that these practices do not continue going forward.”

The settlement terms will, among other things, require the wireless carriers to: