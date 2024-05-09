Countries
Richmond Police arrest suspect in Chamberlayne Ave. homicide with help from video surveillance
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police arrest suspect in Chamberlayne Ave. homicide with help from video surveillance

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Jason Morton Jr
Jason Morton Jr.

Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in a homicide on Chamberlayne Avenue last week.

Detectives arrested Jason Morton Jr., 21, of Richmond, in the death of Daniel Mallory.

Morton has been charged with second-degree murder. Additional charges are pending.

According to the RPD, on April 30, at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of gunfire. Officers arrived and found Mallory unresponsive in an alley. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video surveillance near the area of the shooting assisted detectives in the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

