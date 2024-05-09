Richmond Police arrest suspect in Chamberlayne Ave. homicide with help from video surveillance

Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in a homicide on Chamberlayne Avenue last week.

Detectives arrested Jason Morton Jr., 21, of Richmond, in the death of Daniel Mallory.

Morton has been charged with second-degree murder. Additional charges are pending.

According to the RPD, on April 30, at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of gunfire. Officers arrived and found Mallory unresponsive in an alley. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video surveillance near the area of the shooting assisted detectives in the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.