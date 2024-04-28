Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of April 29-May 3

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement – Expect lane and should closures in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Drivers can also expect lane closures up to 10 minutes May 1 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for steel beam setting. Please expect delays and backups. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 671 (Davis Shop Road), road closed between Route 601 (Free Union Road) and Route 664 (Markwood Road) starting Monday. Please follow signed detour around the work area. Crews are replacing part of the bridge. Project completion date is June 7.

(NEW) Paving – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) between Route 1033 (Bentivar Drive) and Route 649 (Proffit Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 712 (Plank Road), between Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) and Route 715 (Esmont Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Vegetation control – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closure between mile marker 120 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, alternating lane closures between mile marker 114 and mile marker 115 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Other bridge work – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 626 (James River Road), temporary traffic pauses for up to 15 minutes at a time at Route 735 (Mount Alto Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road), Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(UPDATE) Other construction – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103 in the eastbound lanes

Interstate 64, between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the westbound lanes.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Fence repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 115 and mile marker 117 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Equipment installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 99 (Nelson County) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Super load. Expect slow-moving vehicles between Interstate 64, Exit 118A (Lynchburg) and Route 708 (Boxwood Farm Road) in Amherst County, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Guardrail repairs. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) and Route 1575 (Austin Drive) in the northbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (29 Bypass) – Survey work. Expect both shoulders and both ramps closed between the ramp to and from U.S. Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and the ramp to and from U.S. 29 (29 Bypass) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville City line and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 676 (Woodlands Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Route 1050 (Rivanwood Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), alternating lane closures between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and the Culpeper Town line in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Raised pavement marking installations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas.

S. Business 29 (Brandy Road), between Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road) and Route 665 (Normans Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Rappahannock County line and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road), Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between the Rappahannock County line and Route 707 (Slate Mills Road), Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. 6 a.m.

Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane), between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road), between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 722 (Fishback Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1035 (Fox Hunters Lane and Route 634 (Oak Park Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Road widening project. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 762 (Brandy Road) and Route U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Stonehouse Mountain Road) and Rock Hill Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 674 (Blantyre Road) and Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue) and Galemont Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Raised pavement marking installations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 29 in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 744 (Lovers Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, and Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Other bridge work – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, right shoulder closures between the off ramp at Exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Road), Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 603 (Greenwich Road), between Route 652 (Kennedy Road) and Route 761 (Greenville Road), Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 27 and mile marker 31 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Hume Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Rappahannock County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 713 (Maidstone Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone beginning Monday at 7 a.m. Expected completion, May 31, 2024.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) – Super load. Expect mobile work zone with slow moving vehicles between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Louisa County line in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greene County

Resurfacing operations – Expect alternating lane closures, daily through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Business U.S. 33 (Main Street) and Route 621 (South River Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road), between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1131 (Tanglewood Drive), between Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) and the cul-de-sac at the end of Route 1131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Paving – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

S. 522 (Cross County Road), alternating lane closures between Route 663 (Owens Creek Road) and Minor Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, beginning Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Pendleton Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 665 (Mineral Avenue) and Route 605 (Willis Proffitt Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, beginning Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Cross County Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Broad Street) and Route 634 (Three Chopt Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, beginning Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 623 (Chopping Road) and Route 720 (Hensley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Johnson Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 714 (Horseshoe Farm Road), alternating lane closures at Route 604 (Roundabout Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Tree removals – Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 137 and mile marker 139 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 137 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Super load. Expect mobile work zone with slow moving vehicles between Interstate 64 and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 700 (Johnson Road) and Route 208 (New Bridge Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone. Expected completion, May 24.

Madison County

(NEW) New roadway construction – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, beginning Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Raised pavement marking installations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 616 (Good Hope Church Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Race Ground Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpikes and Route 616 (Locust Grove Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 657 (Thrift Road) – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 231 (Main Street) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 627 (Clarks Mountain Road) – Other bridge work. Expect traffic pauses up to 15 minutes at 636 (River Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 237 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 693 (Montpelier Road). Drivers should find an alternate route around the work zone. Expected completion date, May 17, 2024.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Raised pavement marking installations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and the Culpeper County line in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between Route 655 (Short Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Lee Highway) – Road widening. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and Route 635 (Hume Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.