Harrisonburg: Eastbound lanes on Route 33 at I-81 Exit 247 closing for bridge work

Chris Graham
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

All eastbound lanes of East Market Street-Route 33 in Harrisonburg will close on the Interstate 81 overpass bridge project at Exit 247 on Monday, May 13 beginning at 8 p.m.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Bridge deck work will be performed.

The Route 33 lane closures extend from Carlton Street to the Burgess Road/Linda Lane intersection.

Drivers should use the following detour:

  • Eastbound Route 33 drivers will turn right on South Carlton Street, left on Reservoir Street, left on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, and then left on Burgess Road to return to Route 33.

The I-81 southbound entrance ramp from the Route 33 eastbound lanes will remain open.

All southbound I-81 drivers who need to access Route 33 eastbound during the work hours will take exit 247B.

Digital message boards will be posted along the I-81 southbound lanes in advance of exit 247, alerting motorist that exit ramp 247A will be closed and to use exit 247B. Detour signs will then guide eastbound Route 33 drivers to follow the posted detour route.

