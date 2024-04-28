Countries
Glenn Youngkin poses for photos with troops in Germany, for some unknown reason
Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin poses for photos with troops in Germany, for some unknown reason

Chris Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin germany
Glenn Youngkin visits with servicemembers at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Apr. 28, 2024. Photo: Office of Gov/ Glenn Youngkin.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin used Ramstein Air Base in Germany as a backdrop for a photo-op on Sunday to buttress his credentials for, checking notes here, not sure what, since he’s not running for president anymore.

“When adversaries seek to destabilize the globe, it often falls on our armed forces to meet the gathering threats and defend freedom. Since the Commonwealth is home to national strategic assets like the Pentagon, Quantico and the largest naval base in the world, Virginians know all too well the commitment and sacrifice that comes with serving in the military. Their courage and dedication to keeping Virginia and America safe is profound. I’m honored to serve as their home state governor,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Perhaps he could help better get that message across to fellow Republicans in Congress and in the inner circle of Donald Trump, the disgraced ex-president who wants to dismantle NATO from the inside.

The Russia-misinformation-peddlers in the Republican Party and conservative media held up, for six months, additional military and economic aid for Ukraine to help that country defend its homeland from the two-year-plus Russian invasion.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine may very well have been the start of World War III, and we just don’t know it yet.

But sure, Glenn, pose for photos with the troops, making yourself look all official.

Maybe Trump, god forbid he wins in November, will give you a low-level federal agency to run as your reward.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

