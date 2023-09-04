Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Petition drive advocates body, dashboard cameras for Augusta County sheriff’s deputies
Local, Police, Politics

Petition drive advocates body, dashboard cameras for Augusta County sheriff’s deputies

Chris Graham
Published date:
augusta county sheriff
(© MargJohnsonVA – stock.adobe.com)

An Augusta County resident has started a Change.org petition to urge the county to equip the sheriff’s office with dash and body cameras.

The effort initiated by Logan Riner is still in the early stages – at this writing, there are 21 signatures, so, modest.

The issue, though, is one that has the support of a wide base of county residents. According to a community survey presented to the Board of Supervisors in March, 90 percent of Augusta County residents back having county government equip sheriff’s deputies with body and dash cams – just 2 percent are opposed.

Another finding from that survey: 80 percent agree that county tax dollars should go toward purchasing the body and dash cams – with 8 percent against the use of county tax dollars.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors, in the face of that overwhelming public support, voted 5-2 in April to block a proposed one-cent property-tax increase that would have been used to fund the purchase and installation of body and dash cams for sheriff’s deputies.

The vote came after there appeared to be a 4-3 majority on the BOS to support the tax increase and the body and dash cam program.

The issue seems to have gotten caught up in the political back-and-forth between county leaders and the locally infamous Nexus Services, whose leaders have been engaged in a years-long feud with the county sheriff, Donald Smith, the Commonwealth’s attorney, Tim Martin, and members of the Board of Supervisors.

Riner, with the petition, hopes to be able to provide another measure of the support that there is in the community at large for the body and dash cams, which are in wide use in law enforcement agencies nationwide.

“As a concerned resident of Augusta County, I am writing this petition to urge the local authorities to equip our sheriffs’ office with dash and body cameras. This is not just a matter of personal safety for both citizens and law enforcement officers; it is an essential tool that promotes transparency, accountability, and trust within our community,” Riner said.

“Dash and body cameras are proven to be effective tools in capturing unbiased evidence during encounters between law enforcement officers and civilians,” Riner said. “They offer an objective perspective on incidents, helping to prevent false accusations or misunderstandings from escalating into larger conflicts. By implementing these devices within our sheriffs’ office, we can enhance public trust while simultaneously protecting the rights of both citizens and officers.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

common wealth crush
Culture, Economy, Local

Urban winery with Bohemian vibe opens in Metalcrafters building in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
goats outside
Culture, Virginia

State Fair of Virginia to offer immersive dive into world of agriculture

Crystal Graham

This year’s State Fair of Virginia offers unique ways for all ages to explore Virginia agriculture. Themed “Your Fair, Your Way,” the 10-day event begins Sept. 22.

college students
Schools, Virginia

Financial aid information sessions offered in September at Richmond-area libraries

Crystal Graham

GRASP, GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc., is holding several financial aid sessions in September in the Richmond area.

Oppenheimer
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

Oppenheimer unleashed destruction beyond measure, then tried to stop its further spread

Winslow Myers
uva football
Sports

Mailbag: ‘Put aside the other feelings about UVA football. The stadium should be full’

Chris Graham
hands sorting past due bills on kitchen table
Economy, U.S.

Study: Credit repair companies fail to live up to promises, leave consumers in debt

Crystal Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police make arrest in Sunday shooting that left 14-year-old dead

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy