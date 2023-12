Norfolk Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at an Econo Lodge that left a man dead.

Charles F. Moore, 52, was found dead from a gunshot wound at the motel on 865 N. Military Highway at 5:20 a.m., according to Norfolk Police.

As detectives continue to investigate this homicide, they encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.