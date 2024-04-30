Republican AGs play trans kids in bathrooms for political points again

How many trans kids are there in K-12 public schools? Republican politicians like Jason Miyares don’t know, or for that matter, care.

Those kids’ lives are political sport to them.

“The Biden administration‘s unlawful rule would jeopardize half a century of landmark protections for women, forcing the administration’s social agenda onto the states by holding federal funding hostage. They are avoiding Congress and the constitutional process because they know it will not pass. We cannot roll back Title IX in the name of false equity,” said Miyares, the Virginia attorney general, who is positioning himself for a run at the Republican nomination for governor in 2025.

What he’s mealy-mouthing his way around there is a lawsuit filed by a six-state coalition of Republican AGs challenging a new U.S. Department of Education rule abolishing sex-based distinctions in educational activities and programs.

The taxpayer-funded Miyares PR team, in a press release sent out on Tuesday, claims this new DOE rule would force Virginia to “accept radical gender ideology in its schools.”

The big issue, as we have been hearing here in Virginia for the past three years, is bathrooms and locker rooms, which Republicans like Miyares, and Jonathan Skrmetti, the Republican attorney general of Tennessee, pretend are full of creepy boys declaring themselves to be girls so they can sneak a peek.

“The U.S. Department of Education has no authority to let boys into girls’ locker rooms,” Skrmetti said in a statement put out by his taxpayer-funded PR team. “In the decades since its adoption, Title IX has been universally understood to protect the privacy and safety of women in private spaces like locker rooms and bathrooms. Under this radical and illegal attempt to rewrite the statute, if a man enters a woman’s locker room, and a woman complains that makes her uncomfortable, the woman will be subject to investigation and penalties for violating the man’s civil rights.

“Federal bureaucrats have no power to rewrite laws passed by the people’s elected representatives, and I expect the courts will put a stop to this unconstitutional power grab,” Skrmetti said.

The thing is, and Skrmetti has to know this – maybe he’s that much a dullard that he doesn’t; I don’t know, and shouldn’t assume – the issue here isn’t a “man” entering a women’s locker room or bathroom; it’s a trans kid.

For the record, 300,000.

That’s the number of trans kids in U.S. public schools.

Less than one kid out of a hundred.

The Jason Miyares and Jonathan Skrmettis of the world are making those kids’ lives hell so they can pretend there’s this major problem that they’re solving.