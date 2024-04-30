Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Republican AGs play trans kids in bathrooms for political points again
Politics, Schools, US & World

Republican AGs play trans kids in bathrooms for political points again

Chris Graham
Published date:
lgbtq school
(© yurakrasil – stock.adobe.com)

How many trans kids are there in K-12 public schools? Republican politicians like Jason Miyares don’t know, or for that matter, care.

Those kids’ lives are political sport to them.

“The Biden administration‘s unlawful rule would jeopardize half a century of landmark protections for women, forcing the administration’s social agenda onto the states by holding federal funding hostage. They are avoiding Congress and the constitutional process because they know it will not pass. We cannot roll back Title IX in the name of false equity,” said Miyares, the Virginia attorney general, who is positioning himself for a run at the Republican nomination for governor in 2025.

What he’s mealy-mouthing his way around there is a lawsuit filed by a six-state coalition of Republican AGs challenging a new U.S. Department of Education rule abolishing sex-based distinctions in educational activities and programs.

The taxpayer-funded Miyares PR team, in a press release sent out on Tuesday, claims this new DOE rule would force Virginia to “accept radical gender ideology in its schools.”

The big issue, as we have been hearing here in Virginia for the past three years, is bathrooms and locker rooms, which Republicans like Miyares, and Jonathan Skrmetti, the Republican attorney general of Tennessee, pretend are full of creepy boys declaring themselves to be girls so they can sneak a peek.

“The U.S. Department of Education has no authority to let boys into girls’ locker rooms,” Skrmetti said in a statement put out by his taxpayer-funded PR team. “In the decades since its adoption, Title IX has been universally understood to protect the privacy and safety of women in private spaces like locker rooms and bathrooms. Under this radical and illegal attempt to rewrite the statute, if a man enters a woman’s locker room, and a woman complains that makes her uncomfortable, the woman will be subject to investigation and penalties for violating the man’s civil rights.

“Federal bureaucrats have no power to rewrite laws passed by the people’s elected representatives, and I expect the courts will put a stop to this unconstitutional power grab,” Skrmetti said.

The thing is, and Skrmetti has to know this – maybe he’s that much a dullard that he doesn’t; I don’t know, and shouldn’t assume – the issue here isn’t a “man” entering a women’s locker room or bathroom; it’s a trans kid.

For the record, 300,000.

That’s the number of trans kids in U.S. public schools.

Less than one kid out of a hundred.

The Jason Miyares and Jonathan Skrmettis of the world are making those kids’ lives hell so they can pretend there’s this major problem that they’re solving.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

empty computer lab
Local, Schools

Lab schools in the works for UVA, Clifton Forge’s Mountain Gateway Community College

Rebecca Barnabi
Zhykierra Zhane Guy
Public Safety, Virginia

FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on 2022 Virginia cold case

Crystal Graham

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information on a cold case dating back to Aug. 5, 2022.

uva duke baseball
Sports

Safety first: Should UVA extend the protective netting at Disharoon Park?

Chris Graham

Get me into MLB parks, and I’ve been to two so far this season, and you get me thinking, this protective netting that you see in these big-league parks, that seems like something we should do at The Dish.

smith PUD Waynesboro conceptual plan
Local

Waynesboro explores 400-unit housing development on land intended for public park

Crystal Graham
solar panels
Climate, Virginia

Third-party rooftop solar leasing is legal: ‘Key component of Virginia’s commitment to clean energy’

Rebecca Barnabi
solar farm
Climate, Politics, US & World

House energy coalition celebrates finalization of Biden’s National Environmental Policy Act

Rebecca Barnabi
childrens tower VCU richmond
Health, Virginia

First birthday: VCU celebrates emergency, trauma, impatient care at Children’s Tower

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status