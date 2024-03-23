Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home March Madness Notebook: JMU set for Duke, Longwood blasted by #1 seed Houston
Sports

March Madness Notebook: JMU set for Duke, Longwood blasted by #1 seed Houston

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa tournament
(© Brocreative – stock.adobe.com)

JMU was the trendy 12-5 upset pick, on the basis of its 31 wins, including the season-opening upset at Michigan State.

Last night’s 72-61 win over Wisconsin in the South Regional was no upset.

The Dukes led 18-5 midway through the first half, was up by as many as 16 later in the opening 20 minutes, and withstood a Badgers run that got the game briefly to six on the way to the dominant victory.

Next up for JMU: #4 seed Duke, which broke open a close game with a game-ending 14-3 run over the final 7:26 to beat #13 seed Vermont, 64-47.

Longwood overmatched by Houston in 1-16 matchup

Longwood played its way into the NCAA Tournament with a surprise three-game run through the Big South Tournament.

The Cinderella story came to an end in an 86-46 loss to #1 seed Houston in the South Regional.

“Obviously tonight was not the Lancers’ night, but extremely proud of our guys to get to the tournament,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “The resilience and the character that they’ve shown throughout the year to battle the ups and downs, and their genuine love for one another is why they here. Extremely proud of this team and what they’ve accomplished.”

Clemson surprises New Mexico in rout

Clemson, the #6 seed in the West, was an underdog to #11 seed New Mexico, and seemed to play that chip on the shoulder, getting out to a 30-11 lead midway through the first half and leading by double-digits for the final 32:52 of their 77-56 win over the Lobos.

Chase Hunter had 21 points and six assists, and Ian Schieffelin had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Clemson, which advances to face #3 seed Baylor, a 92-67 winner over #14 seed Colgate.

The win improved the ACC to a 4-1 record in the 2024 NCAA Tournament – with wins by UNC, Duke, Clemson and NC State, and the loss in the First Four by Virginia.

Conference records in the First Four/Round of 64

ACC: 4-1
Still dancing: UNC, Duke, Clemson, NC State

Big East: 3-0
Still dancing: UConn, Marquette, Creighton

Big 12: 5-3
Still dancing: Houston, Iowa State, Baylor, Kansas, Texas

Big 10: 4-2
Still dancing: Purdue, Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan State

Mountain West: 3-4
Still dancing: San Diego State, Utah State

Pac-12: 5-0
Still dancing: Arizona, Washington State, Colorado, Oregon

SEC: 3-5
Still dancing: Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Measure of health varies throughout Virginia; wealthiest areas rank highest
2 Schools, safety, security: U.S. House passes second government funding bill for fiscal year 2024
3 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
4 March Madness Notebook: JMU set for Duke, Longwood blasted by #1 seed Houston
5 NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49

Latest News

mochi doodle graham
Arts & Media, Local

Crystal Graham: There will never be another Mochi, my miniature poodle with a heart-shaped nose

Crystal Graham
bryan danielson
Sports

Bryan Danielson would be a bigger help to AEW if Tony Khan treated him like a star

Chris Graham

Bryan Danielson has been in AEW for a minute – he debuted with the company at the All Out pay-per-view in 2021.

indian tepee on reservation
Economy, Virginia

HUD invests nearly $1.7M in Virginia to support housing for Tribal communities

Crystal Graham

HUD awarded a nearly $1.7 million grant in Virginia to support the development of housing for families living on Indian reservations.

Arts & Media, Local

Uncensored: ‘Wait, Wait’ panelists to perform stand-up comedy at Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Politics, US & World

The origins of Donald Trump’s America First policy trace back to Hitler, Hearst

Lawrence S. Wittner
police investigation
Public Safety, Virginia

Arrest made in Richmond homicide that occurred at bus stop outside City Hall

Crystal Graham
checking lottery numbers
Virginia

Virginia Lottery reports $3M Mega Millions winner; jackpot increases to $1.1B

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status