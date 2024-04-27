Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Celebrate spring with wildflower symposium at Wintergreen May 17-19
Arts & Media, Local

Celebrate spring with wildflower symposium at Wintergreen May 17-19

Crystal Graham
Published date:
wintergreen spring wildflower symposium
Submitted photo

Learn more about the wildflowers of the Blue Ridge at an upcoming symposium May 17-19 at the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen.

Wintergreen’s Spring Wildflower Symposium offers guests and symposium attendees a close-up look at the best and most diverse coverage of wildflowers and mountain ecosystems.

The symposium will feature wildflower walks, native landscaping ideas, art classes and natural history lectures with the country’s leading experts in their field.

“There’s no way you could come away from this event without learning more about botany, ecology, entomology, geology and ornithology while taking in the beauty of the Blue Ridge,” said Doug Coleman, the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen’s executive director.

Wintergreen’s unique setting features more than 30 miles of hiking trails and convenient access to diverse geological sites.

More information/reservations

For more information, visit the event website.

To register for the Wildflower Symposium, call (434) 325-8169 or email [email protected].

For accommodation at Wintergreen Resort, call (855) 699-1858 and ask about the wildflower symposium package for a discount on lodging.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania
2 Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness
3 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
4 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
5 Donald Trump on Charlottesville 2017 neo-Nazi rally that killed three: A ‘little peanut’

Latest News

online survey
Local, Public Safety

VDOT looks to improve I-64 congestion at exit 120 in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin names key administration, board appointments

Crystal Graham

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments including naming Dale Farino to the administration.

handful of strawberries
Climate, Virginia

Virginia farmers opening strawberry stands and fields ahead of schedule this spring

Crystal Graham

Throughout Virginia, farmers are opening U-pick fields and farm stands for the start of strawberry season. Berries are ripening ahead of schedule this year.

7-11 robbery suspect photo
Local, Public Safety

Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania

Chris Graham
HFD fire jefferson street
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg residential fire displaces family of eight, one pet; no working fire alarm

Crystal Graham
road
Local, Public Safety

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of April 28-May 2

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

#14 Virginia evens series with Boston College with 4-3 win on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status