Celebrate spring with wildflower symposium at Wintergreen May 17-19

Learn more about the wildflowers of the Blue Ridge at an upcoming symposium May 17-19 at the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen.

Wintergreen’s Spring Wildflower Symposium offers guests and symposium attendees a close-up look at the best and most diverse coverage of wildflowers and mountain ecosystems.

The symposium will feature wildflower walks, native landscaping ideas, art classes and natural history lectures with the country’s leading experts in their field.

“There’s no way you could come away from this event without learning more about botany, ecology, entomology, geology and ornithology while taking in the beauty of the Blue Ridge,” said Doug Coleman, the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen’s executive director.

Wintergreen’s unique setting features more than 30 miles of hiking trails and convenient access to diverse geological sites.

For more information, visit the event website.

To register for the Wildflower Symposium, call (434) 325-8169 or email [email protected].

For accommodation at Wintergreen Resort, call (855) 699-1858 and ask about the wildflower symposium package for a discount on lodging.