VDOT looks to improve I-64 congestion at exit 120 in Albemarle County

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to modify the Interstate 64 interchange at 5th Street (exit 120) in Albemarle County.

A study is now under way to identify project recommendations for the existing tight diamond interchange south of Charlottesville.

The study’s goals are to reduce congestion, address the high crash volumes on 5th Street through the interchange and on the eastbound off ramp from I-64 and provide facilities for bicycles and pedestrians on 5th Street through the interchange.

Information about the interchange, including a rendering of one proposal to reconstruct the interchange as a diverging diamond, is on the study webpage.

Traffic volumes have increased significantly for the movement exiting eastbound I-64 and turning left onto 5th Street, causing queueing along the ramp and leading to a high number of rear-end crashes.

There are also a high number of rear-end and angle crashes along 5th Street in both directions, due to the congestion along the corridor and the number of crossing conflicts at each signalized ramp terminal.

In addition, there is a growing amount of bicycle and pedestrian facilities on 5th Street — both north and south of the interchange — without a connection across the interstate.

A survey to collect public comments on possible improvements to the interchange is now live.

Comments may also be sent to [email protected] or by mail to Charles Proctor, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA, 22701.

The survey is open for public comment through May 5.

This study is expected to be complete in summer 2024.