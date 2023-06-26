Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body

USA Track & Field (USATF) has officially certified the Harrisonburg Half Marathon.

Measured at 13.1 miles, the marathon, a highly anticipated event for local residents and visitors, endured an extensive process to ensure an accurate and rewarding experience for all participants.

USATF is the highest governing body in the industry. Certification of the marathon marks a significant milestone and reinforces its commitment to delivering excellence.

Marathon organizers sought feedback after last year’s inaugural event, and learned that the accurate measurement of the course was a matter of great significance to the running community. The organizers embarked on a journey to obtain certification from USATF, signifying their dedication to providing the highest quality event possible.

“We listened to participants after the first Harrisonburg Half in 2022,” Kevin Gibson, co-founder of VA Momentum, said. “We understand that having an officially certified course is important to you, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience. Achieving certification from USA Track & Field not only legitimizes our event but also encourages broader participation and enhances the overall credibility of the Harrisonburg Half Marathon.”

The organizers worked closely with a USATF course measurement Certifier throughout the previous week to ensure the marathon would meet certification requirements. The addition of a brief section of flat course was necessary in the first third of the route to guarantee and accurate distance of 13.1 miles.

The second Harrisonburg Half Marathon is scheduled for October 7, and participants are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the updated route, available for viewing on the website. The price of participation in this year’s event increases Friday, June 30.