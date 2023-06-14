Drought watch: Dry conditions continue this week, ‘better news on the horizon’

There will likely be no relief for dry conditions in the Shenandoah Valley or Northern Piedmont regions of Virginia this week.

A drought watch was issued Friday by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for both regions of the state.

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines, there may be a shower or two Thursday or Friday, but the rain totals will be minimal.

However, he said, “there is better news on the horizon.”

Looking ahead to next week, Kines said there are several opportunities for rain.

“It is possible some areas of the state will have more rain next week than in the previous six weeks combined,” he said.

Looking beyond next week, the weather pattern points to rain every few days, Kines said. Extended dry spells are not likely.

The summer forecast for the region also favors rainfall near or above historical averages.

“We should get into a more humid weather pattern in July which should allow for thunderstorms every now and then,” Kines said.

To sum up current and future conditions, Kines said that while the past month and a half have been relatively dry, the upcoming weather forecast should put an end to the dry spell.

Shenandoah and Northern Piedmont regions of the Commonwealth joined the Eastern Shore in being added to the state’s drought watch advisory on June 9.

If the conditions were upgraded to a warning, water conservation and contingency plans would be implemented, according to the DEQ.

