Virginia

Drought watch: Dry conditions continue this week, ‘better news on the horizon’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
(© JenkoAtaman – stock.adobe.com)

There will likely be no relief for dry conditions in the Shenandoah Valley or Northern Piedmont regions of Virginia this week.

A drought watch was issued Friday by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for both regions of the state.

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines, there may be a shower or two Thursday or Friday, but the rain totals will be minimal.

However, he said, “there is better news on the horizon.”

Looking ahead to next week, Kines said there are several opportunities for rain.

“It is possible some areas of the state will have more rain next week than in the previous six weeks combined,” he said.

Looking beyond next week, the weather pattern points to rain every few days, Kines said. Extended dry spells are not likely.

The summer forecast for the region also favors rainfall near or above historical averages.

“We should get into a more humid weather pattern in July which should allow for thunderstorms every now and then,” Kines said.

To sum up current and future conditions, Kines said that while the past month and a half have been relatively dry, the upcoming weather forecast should put an end to the dry spell.

Shenandoah and Northern Piedmont regions of the Commonwealth joined the Eastern Shore in being added to the state’s drought watch advisory on June 9.

If the conditions were upgraded to a warning, water conservation and contingency plans would be implemented, according to the DEQ.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

