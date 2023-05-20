If you are headed to N.C., S.C. coasts for vacation, be on the lookout for hurricanes

If you are traveling to the Outer Banks or Myrtle Beach this summer, you might want to keep a watch on the weather forecast before hitting the road.

The official Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 – although it is possible for a tropical storm to emerge in May. The National Hurricane Center began their daily outlook on Monday.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said their 2023 forecast for the Atlantic calls for between 11 and 15 named storms.

“We are expecting two to four named storms to have a significant impact on the United States,” Kines said.

In 2021, there were 14 named storms, eight hurricanes, two major hurricanes and four named storms that had a significant impact on the U.S., Kines said.

“Significant impacts from named storms aren’t all that common along the coast of Virginia, but they do happen,” Kines said. “We feel there is a lesser threat than usual this summer for a tropical system to have significant impacts on the Virginia coast.”

However, Kines said, the same can’t be said for the N.C. and S.C. beaches.

“There is a higher chance along the coast of North or South Carolina than the Virginia coast,” Kines said.

That doesn’t mean Virginians are out of the woods when it come to severe weather and flooding.

“However, systems of tropical origin moving into the southeastern part of the country, whether they are named or not, always have the potential to bring flooding rains northward into Virginia,” he said.

Tips to prepare for hurricane season

The Blue Ridge Health District is encouraging Virginians to prepare for the 2023 hurricane season.