Watch out for late frost next week; summer outlook includes rainfall, temps above average

An AccuWeather meteorologist is warning residents of Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley of potential frost next week. For gardeners, that means they should watch the forecast to determine if they should cover or bring in sensitive outdoor plants.

“We feel most of the state is out of the woods regarding frost,” said Thomas Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “There are indications that a chilly air mass will move into New England the second half of next week. It is not out of the question enough of that chilly air pushes south to raise the risk of a scattered frost from around the Charlottesville-Staunton area on north.”

However, he said, at this time it is just something to watch out for.

“Right now, it appears any risk of frost would be north of Virginia,” Kines said.

Summer outlook

Looking ahead to the summer, Kines said to expect temperatures and rainfall to average above normal this summer.

Temperature and rainfall

“Our summer outlook calls for temperatures to average one to two degrees above normal and rainfall to average above normal,” Kines said. “Rainfall for most of the state from June to August averages around 12 inches, and we think many places can receive 16 inches. In general, figure four inches of rain more than usual during that three-month period.

“While there will be stretches of hot weather, we do not think there will be prolonged periods of hot weather,” he said.

Severe weather

Kines said there is also a higher than usual risk for severe weather during the months of June and July.

“Along with the threat for severe thunderstorms, there can also be heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding,” he said. “If there is any part of the state that misses out on any heavy rain events, it would be the extreme eastern part of Virginia.”