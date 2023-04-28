Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange, Page and Rockingham and the City of Charlottesville.

According to the warning, small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

The warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.”

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

According the warning, flooding is already occurring in the warned area. To date, the alert states that between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have already fallen.

The alert also warns “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.”