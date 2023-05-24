Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswant good weather this memorial day weekend you might have to travel north to find sunshine
Local

Want good weather this Memorial Day weekend? You might have to travel north to find sunshine

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Man grilling food outside in the rain with umbrella
(© karepa – stock.adobe.com)

Showers and lower than normal temperatures in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia will likely dampen the Memorial Day holiday weekend, typically recognized as the start of the summer season.

Many people gather over the three days to cook out and enjoy sun and water. At this time, Saturday is shaping up to be the best day weather wise for celebrations although it will remain cool.

“The Memorial Day weekend looks cool with afternoon temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the 60s,” said Thomas Kines, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “Even on Memorial Day itself, it’s going to be a struggle to make it to 70 degrees.”

Typically, this time of year, temperatures make it into the middle 70s, Kines said.

“The holiday weekend should start off dry with some sunshine. But after that it gets a little complicated,” Kines said. “There will be two weather systems competing to control our weather. High pressure and sunshine will be over the northern tier states while low pressure, accompanied by clouds and rain, will be over the southeast.”

Kines said the odds are the low-pressure area to the south will eventually win and supply a lot of clouds and the risk of a shower on Sunday and the possibility for more numerous showers on Monday.

Headed to the coast for Memorial Day weekend?

“Those heading to beaches won’t fare any better,” Kines said. “In fact, there is likely to be rough surf and rip currents at the beaches Saturday, Sunday and Monday.”

The farther north one travels, the more likely they are to encounter better weather, Kines said.

“Those heading north into Pennsylvania or New Jersey or even New England will have much better weather – both warmer and sunnier,” he said.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays
2 Updated: Harrisonburg High School lockdown lifted after ‘altercation between students’
3 Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision
4 Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem
5 American horse racing missteps again: Preakness win overshadowed by death

Latest News

bubba wallace
Sports

NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Chris Graham
svac art center west main st
Local

Shenandoah Valley Art Center to hold ribbon cutting today for West Main addition

Crystal Graham

On May 24, the Shenandoah Valley Art Center welcomes the public to join them for a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. and tours of their new 9,500 square foot space.

Standard poodle in water tank for rehab
Virginia

Standard poodle named Tootsie defies odds to return home after wobbler syndrome diagnosis

Crystal Graham

A standard poodle named Tootsie is finally home with her owners after being diagnosed with a condition known as wobbler syndrome.

fire
Local

Early-morning fire in Albemarle County causes $10K in damage, displaces family

Chris Graham
twitter
Sports

Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs

Chris Graham
Culture

Summertime means part-time jobs for America’s youth: Where are the best places?

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides outlast Memphis Redbirds, 13-12, in wild extra-inning affair in series opener

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy