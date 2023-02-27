Charlottesville Police Chief to hold forum tonight on recent gun violence

The City of Charlottesville has announced that City Police Chief Michael Kochis will hold a community forum tonight at 6 p.m.
The forum will address the recent gun violence in the city.
It will take place at 415 10th Street in Charlottesville.
City residents are invited to attend and engage in conversation engaged to spark change within the community.
On Feb. 23, a Gordonsville man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Hardy Drive.
On Jan. 27, a 36-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parked SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street.
On Jan. 8, one person was dead after an incident in the 400 block of Monticello Road.
In November, three University of Virginia football players were killed by a fellow student.
A live stream of the event will be available online.
