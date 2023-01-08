Menu
news charlottesville one person dead multiple people detained in sunday morning shooting
Local

Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville.

According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation.

CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.

As detectives and forensics report to the scene, there will be an increased police presence in the area. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

