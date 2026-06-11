UVA fans can add Haiti and New Zealand to their list of national teams to root for in the 2026 World Cup.

Derrick Etienne Jr., a native of Richmond who suited up for the UVA Soccer team in 2015, recording two goals and an assist in 17 games with the Cavaliers, will suit up for the Haitian National Team.

Etienne, the son of former Haitian National Team member Derrick Etienne, has scored 40 goals in 325 games as a pro in the USL and MLS, where he currently plays with Toronto FC, and he has made 51 appearances with the Haitian National Team, dating back to 2016, he scoring eight goals.

Joe Bell Jr., who had six goals and 10 assists in 55 games with UVA Soccer from 2017-2019, will suit up for the New Zealand National Team.

Bell, who plays professionally in New Zealand, has made 38 appearances with the national team, dating back to 2021, scoring one goal.

Schedule

Haiti vs. Scotland : Saturday, June 13, 9 p.m.

: Saturday, June 13, 9 p.m. New Zealand vs. Iran : Monday, June 15, 9 p.m.

: Monday, June 15, 9 p.m. Haiti vs. Brazil : Friday, June 19, 8:30 p.m.

: Friday, June 19, 8:30 p.m. New Zealand vs. Egypt : Sunday, June 21, 9 p.m.

: Sunday, June 21, 9 p.m. Haiti vs. Morocco : Wednesday, June 24, 6 p.m.

: Wednesday, June 24, 6 p.m. New Zealand vs. Belgium: Friday, June 26, 11 p.m.

We don’t have any UVA alums on Team USA, but anyway, here’s our schedule:

U.S. vs. Paraguay : Friday, June 12, 9 p.m.

: Friday, June 12, 9 p.m. U.S. vs. Australia : Friday, June 19, 3 p.m.

: Friday, June 19, 3 p.m. U.S. vs. Turkey: Thursday, June 25, 10 p.m.

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