news charlottesville police investigating saturday night murder of man in parked suv
Local

Charlottesville: Police investigating Saturday night murder of man in parked SUV

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parked SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street in Charlottesville late Saturday night.

The victim was identified by Charlottesville Police as 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith.

Smith was found as officers responded to the scene at 9:41 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

Detectives and forensic technicians responded to the scene to collect evidence and found multiple cartridge casings upon investigating.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information related to this homicide is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

