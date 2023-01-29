Charlottesville: Police investigating Saturday night murder of man in parked SUV

A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parked SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street in Charlottesville late Saturday night.

The victim was identified by Charlottesville Police as 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith.

Smith was found as officers responded to the scene at 9:41 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

Detectives and forensic technicians responded to the scene to collect evidence and found multiple cartridge casings upon investigating.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information related to this homicide is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.