Charlottesville Police seek information on suspect in Wednesday shooting on Harris Street

Charlottesville Police are looking for a Palmyra man in connection with a shooting on Harris Street reported early Wednesday.

Demetrius Andre Brown, 40 of Palmyra, is a suspect in the shooting that took place at an establishment called Wicked Hits Smoke and Games at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, according to Charlottesville Police.

An adult male victim was treated at UVA Medical Center for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Brown’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, and CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

If you have any information that will help law enforcement locate and arrest Demetrius Andre Brown, please contact Detective Cundiff at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.