UPDATE: Charlottesville Police name suspect in Sunday morning shooting

Charlottesville Police have named a suspect in a shooting on 14th Street NW that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Anthony Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, is wanted in connection with the 2:20 a.m. Sunday shooting.

No other details related to the shooting have been released by police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Paige is encouraged to contact Detective Raines with CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.