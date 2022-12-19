Menu
UPDATE: Charlottesville Police name suspect in Sunday morning shooting
News & Views

UPDATE: Charlottesville Police name suspect in Sunday morning shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police have named a suspect in a shooting on 14th Street NW that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Anthony Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, is wanted in connection with the 2:20 a.m. Sunday shooting.

No other details related to the shooting have been released by police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Paige is encouraged to contact Detective Raines with CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

