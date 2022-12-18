Menu
news charlottesville one wounded in early sunday morning shooting on 14th street nw
News & Views

Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.

According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report.

One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia medical center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time, according to CPD.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

