Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW

Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.

According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report.

One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia medical center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time, according to CPD.