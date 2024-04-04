Amber Alert issued in reported abduction of 15-year-old in Henrico County

Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old reported abducted by her half-brother in Richmond late Wednesday night.

Ronique Channel Poteat is reported to have been abducted from a residence in Newbridge Terrace by Tyrell Ashley Davenport, 23, at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Henrico County Police Department.

Davenport took Poteat from the scene in a 2006 Honda Accord that has since been located.

No information about where the vehicle was located was provided by VSP.

Those with information on the reported abduction are asked to contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.