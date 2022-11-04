Your vote matters: Election Guide 2022

Local and mid-term elections are coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

#TeamAFP has put together an Election Guide for you to read our coverage before you head to the polls.

From the Augusta County courthouse issue to City Council and School Board races, we’ve got stories about the candidates to help you decide who you vote for.

We also take a look at candidates for the Sixth District Congressional race and break down important issues driving voters to the polls.

Go to our coverage.

Endorsements

The Sixth District needs a fighter in Congress: We need Jennifer Lewis

McEachin, Spanberger and Beyer receive endorsements from Environment Virginia

Waynesboro Education Association backs Kathe Maneval, Sam Hostetter in city elections

Augusta County courthouse vote

Augusta County Courthouse: The $80 million (or $104 million) question

New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?

Voters will decide location of new Augusta County courthouse in referendum vote

Staunton City elections

Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board

Staunton’s LGBTQ community apprehensive about City Council, School Board candidates

Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council

Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board

‘Diversity of ideas:’ Yvonne Wilson is running for Staunton City Council

‘Talk about the city we want:’ Brad Arrowood runs for Staunton City Council

‘Focus on good governance:’ Michele Edwards is running for Staunton City Council

Alice Woods seeks to bring ‘unity of purpose’ to Staunton City Council

Why would anybody want to run for Staunton City Council? Erik Curren gives his reasons

Waynesboro City elections

What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8

Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day

Video: Waynesboro City Council candidate, Republican chair joke about Pelosi attack

Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6

Waynesboro: Sam Hostetter aims to be an independent voice, consensus builder in Ward D

Ward C candidate Kenny Lee: ‘There should be people that look like me on City Council’

Freeman-Belle seeks second term on Waynesboro School Board

Fifth term is a charm: Maneval runs for re-election on Waynesboro School Board

Maneval and Freeman-Belle run for re-election to Waynesboro School Board

Sixth District Congressional race: Ben Cline vs. Jennifer Lewis

Abortion rights, access fueling momentum for Jennifer Lewis in Sixth District race

Jennifer Lewis “will stand up for freedom” in spite of Ben Cline’s NATO vote

Jennifer Lewis on SCOTUS: ‘This isn’t where the extreme agenda stops’

Jennifer Lewis: The background to the misnamed ‘right to work’ movement

Jennifer Lewis: Ben Cline is an extremist

Podcast: Hear from Sixth District Democratic candidate Jennifer Lewis

ClineWatch: What happened to that ‘Endorsed by President Trump’ tagline?

ClineWatch: Highlights from Ben Cline’s Third Quarter Campaign Finance Report

ClineWatch: Congressman Ben Cline was anti-union in Buena Vista, pro-union in Covington

ClineWatch: Ben Cline joins the meltdown over President Biden’s prime time speech

ClineWatch: Ben Cline is dutifully outraged

ClineWatch: Ben Cline at CPAC

Political blogger notices Ben Cline’s two faces on Supreme Court abortion ruling

Election security and voter intimidation

Virginia Tech expert: ‘Vulnerabilities remain’ to manipulate voter data

Miyares spokesperson: AG expects apology from NAACP on voter-intimidation claims

Virginia NAACP fighting Attorney General for background on so-called Election Integrity Unit

‘Presence at the Polls:’ UpVote Virginia launches 2022 voter outreach program

Attorneys appointed to handle Election Day complaints in Western Virginia

Issue coverage

Midterms: Will anger over Dobbs decision lead to higher turnout at the polls?

Poll: Young women highly motivated to vote by abortion, women’s rights issues

It’s not the economy, stupid: Because if it was, the midterms would be trending Democrat

Election links

Virginia Department of Elections – Results

Virginia Department of Elections – FAQs

Virginia Department of Elections – Find your polling place

Virginia Department of Elections – Voter complaints

Augusta County sample ballot

Staunton City sample ballot

Waynesboro City sample ballot (all wards)

ACLU: Voter intimidation FAQs

UpVote Virginia

Virginia Public Access Project