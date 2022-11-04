Your vote matters: Election Guide 2022
Local and mid-term elections are coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
#TeamAFP has put together an Election Guide for you to read our coverage before you head to the polls.
From the Augusta County courthouse issue to City Council and School Board races, we’ve got stories about the candidates to help you decide who you vote for.
We also take a look at candidates for the Sixth District Congressional race and break down important issues driving voters to the polls.
Endorsements
The Sixth District needs a fighter in Congress: We need Jennifer Lewis
Our votes in Waynesboro: Lee, Hostetter for City Council, Maneval for School Board
McEachin, Spanberger and Beyer receive endorsements from Environment Virginia
Waynesboro Education Association backs Kathe Maneval, Sam Hostetter in city elections
Augusta County courthouse vote
Augusta County Courthouse: The $80 million (or $104 million) question
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Voters will decide location of new Augusta County courthouse in referendum vote
Staunton City elections
Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board
Staunton’s LGBTQ community apprehensive about City Council, School Board candidates
Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
‘Diversity of ideas:’ Yvonne Wilson is running for Staunton City Council
‘Talk about the city we want:’ Brad Arrowood runs for Staunton City Council
‘Focus on good governance:’ Michele Edwards is running for Staunton City Council
Alice Woods seeks to bring ‘unity of purpose’ to Staunton City Council
Why would anybody want to run for Staunton City Council? Erik Curren gives his reasons
Waynesboro City elections
What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8
Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day
Video: Waynesboro City Council candidate, Republican chair joke about Pelosi attack
Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6
Waynesboro: Sam Hostetter aims to be an independent voice, consensus builder in Ward D
Ward C candidate Kenny Lee: ‘There should be people that look like me on City Council’
Freeman-Belle seeks second term on Waynesboro School Board
Fifth term is a charm: Maneval runs for re-election on Waynesboro School Board
Maneval and Freeman-Belle run for re-election to Waynesboro School Board
Sixth District Congressional race: Ben Cline vs. Jennifer Lewis
Abortion rights, access fueling momentum for Jennifer Lewis in Sixth District race
Jennifer Lewis “will stand up for freedom” in spite of Ben Cline’s NATO vote
Jennifer Lewis on SCOTUS: ‘This isn’t where the extreme agenda stops’
Jennifer Lewis: The background to the misnamed ‘right to work’ movement
Jennifer Lewis: Ben Cline is an extremist
Podcast: Hear from Sixth District Democratic candidate Jennifer Lewis
ClineWatch: What happened to that ‘Endorsed by President Trump’ tagline?
ClineWatch: Highlights from Ben Cline’s Third Quarter Campaign Finance Report
ClineWatch: Congressman Ben Cline was anti-union in Buena Vista, pro-union in Covington
ClineWatch: Ben Cline joins the meltdown over President Biden’s prime time speech
ClineWatch: Ben Cline is dutifully outraged
Political blogger notices Ben Cline’s two faces on Supreme Court abortion ruling
Election security and voter intimidation
Virginia Tech expert: ‘Vulnerabilities remain’ to manipulate voter data
Miyares spokesperson: AG expects apology from NAACP on voter-intimidation claims
Virginia NAACP fighting Attorney General for background on so-called Election Integrity Unit
‘Presence at the Polls:’ UpVote Virginia launches 2022 voter outreach program
Attorneys appointed to handle Election Day complaints in Western Virginia
Issue coverage
Midterms: Will anger over Dobbs decision lead to higher turnout at the polls?
Poll: Young women highly motivated to vote by abortion, women’s rights issues
It’s not the economy, stupid: Because if it was, the midterms would be trending Democrat
Election links
Virginia Department of Elections – Results
Virginia Department of Elections – FAQs
Virginia Department of Elections – Find your polling place
Virginia Department of Elections – Voter complaints
Waynesboro City sample ballot (all wards)
Virginia Public Access Project