McEachin, Spanberger and Beyer receive endorsements from Environment Virginia

Environment Virginia and its national office Environment America are endorsing U.S. Reps. Donald McEachin, Abigail Spanberger and Don Beyer for re-election to U.S. Congress.

McEachin seeks re-election in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District and has earned the title of “green champion,” according to a press release. He was lead author of the 100% Clean Economy Act, and this year introduced environmental bills for air quality, lead removal, combating fossil fuels and offshore drilling. He is a member of the Select Climate committee, many Energy & Commerce committees and is vice chair of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition.

Spanberger represents Virginia’s redrawn 7th Congressional District and serves as chair of the Conservation & Forestry Subcommittee. While working with farmers and agribusiness in her district to improve conservation practices, Spanberger also sponsored legislation to increase renewable energy and co-sponsored legislation to help get lead out of water in schools.

Beyer represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, and is a strong proponent of decarbonizing America’s transportation system. As a car dealership owner, he advocates for clean cars and led a bill to reduce emissions from airplanes that was enacted in summer 2022. A long-time champion of endangered species, Beyer co-chairs the Endangered Species Caucus and has been the lead sponsor of wildlife corridor legislation.

“Virginia is for lovers… of nature. From the Shenendoah to the coast, the wildlife and landscapes of Virginia are among the most diverse and beautiful anywhere — and Reps. McEachin, Spanberger and Beyer are working to keep it that way,” Environment Virginia State Director Elly Boehmer said in the press release. “These three Congress members have accomplished so much to keep our land, air, water and communities clean, safe and healthy. They each deserve two more years to build on those accomplishments.”