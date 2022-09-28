Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board

A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board.

I’ll take the ball and run with it here.

Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the Staunton School Board.

The only redeeming thing to his candidacy is his support for trade education programs.

The rest of his platform is rubbish.

He was an outspoken critic of the school system’s mask mandate at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wants to ban diversity, equity and inclusion training in Staunton schools.

He is pushing for the return of Weekday Religious Education, supports so-called “backpack funding” that would put your tax dollars into private schools, claims that Critical Race Theory is a real thing.

This is an actual quote from a puff piece in the News Leader from back in early August, in response to a question on the root causes of issues being experienced with teacher retention:

“Do I think it has to do with CRT and transgender stuff exclusively? No. Do I think that’s part of it? Yeah, I do. I do think that there are a lot of people that don’t want to go to continuing/reeducation camps, where they’re taught that they’re unconsciously and irredeemably racist. I think people get upset by that.”

The only thing missing with this guy is the tinfoil hat.

Do not vote for John Wilson.

And if you’ve got a problem with me saying that, take it up with the editor.