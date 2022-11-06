Video: Waynesboro Republican clowns have a laugh over the attack on Paul Pelosi

A Republican candidate for Waynesboro City Council, Jim Wood, and the chairman of the Waynesboro Republican Committee, Dwight Williams, shared several minutes of chuckles over the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that sent him to the hospital with a broken skull.

AFP editor Chris Graham goes into detail on how Wood and Williams made themselves out to be clowns, and how Waynesboro voters could make their city a den of clowns by voting Wood to represent them.

