Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council

The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper.

She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.

But asked on a thread on her campaign Facebook page to explain her support for Trump, she demurred.

“I don’t see how this has anything to do with what I’m trying to do for Staunton,” she wrote.

Thing is, it has everything to do with what she’s trying to do for Staunton.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Fact.

He still doesn’t accept his 7 million vote defeat in that election. Fact.

He and his inner circle plotted to overturn the results of the election, and when those efforts came up short, Trump signaled to his supporters that he would welcome their efforts to undertake violence on his behalf to effect a political coup that would keep him in power.

Fact.

The reason he wasn’t successful is because his running mate didn’t play along, and for not playing along, the Trump supporters who ransacked the Capitol on the former president’s behalf threatened to hang him.

Fact.

What happens in Staunton if Yvonne Wilson loses in her bid for a seat on Staunton City Council?

Does she call into the question the validity of the vote the way Donald Trump continues to do?

What more, what happens if she’s elected?

There’s another election in two years, with the four Republicans who won in 2020 all up for re-election.

Let’s say one or more of them loses. Would Wilson join them in trying to overturn the results to keep the Republicans in power?

She doesn’t have to like it, but when you align yourself with a fascist, you have to answer the question, why?

Everything else she has to say about what she claims she wants to do to make Staunton a better place rings hollow.

Democracy is on the ballot the next couple of election cycles.

That’s precisely because of the person Yvonne Wilson is so proud to have voted for, and would vote for again, to our nation’s peril.

There are five other really good candidates in the at-large election who will work hard to make Staunton a better place to live who wouldn’t also work to elect a man who wants to turn America into a one-party dictatorship.

Vote for three among them.

Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council.