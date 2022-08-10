ClineWatch: Ben Cline at CPAC
A year after his last embarrassing appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline was back again on Saturday with another awful speech.
(He was not deterred by the participation of the racist Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, let alone by that of such extremists as Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Steve Bannon and Donald Trump.)
Strangely enough, he was so proud of his speech that he posted it on his campaign Facebook page— four-and-a-half minutes of cringe-inducing malarkey. Here are a few excerpts:
I always appreciate the opportunity to get out of the swamp of Washington, DC, and be around so many like-minded conservatives or as I like to say, real Americans!
So those of us who are not like-minded conservatives are not “real Americans”? Does that include veterans who risked their lives for our country? If they and the rest of us are not real Americans, what are we?
This is our opportunity to show folks how fed up and frustrated we are that Biden, Pelosi and the Squad continue to pull our country further and future to the radical left and we are going to keep that progress going.
This being a Cline speech, he was pleased to mention his favorite targets: Pelosi (three times), the Squad (twice) and Biden (twice). Previously Cline actually claimed that his Democratic opponent in the November election was handpicked by them!
I’m here to tell you this is the most important election of our lifetime. We’re dealing with a Democrat party that constantly pushes the envelope of bankruptcy both morally and financially. These folks who think that a boy is a girl, believe the borders are secure, think the retreat in Afghanistan was a success, ignore the Supreme Court and revel in the fact that gas prices have gone down even though they doubled under their failed Green New Deal policies. It’s a little wonder that they can’t define for you what you have known for a while – we are in a recession.
To refute all of these lies would take much longer than Cline’s speech. I’ll simply note that although millions of Americans are struggling with low wages and high prices, an economy that created more than half a million jobs in July, bringing the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent, is not in a recession.
The left tells us that we are bad people for what we believe. They try to tell us because we support the Second Amendment, because we stand up for the unborn, because we promote fiscal responsibility, because we believe in traditional values and because we love our lord and savior Jesus Christ, that we are somehow less than.
Again, a pack of lies. But when he talks about “our lord and savior Jesus Christ,” he seems to be excluding everyone who is not a bible-believing Christian– which happens to include tens of millions of patriotic Americans. And even many such Christians are appalled by the hateful and divisive message spread by Cline and his ilk.
While Cline is pleased to spout such drivel to a friendly audience in Texas, he is unwilling to appear before any audience in the Sixth Congressional District that could include constituents who would challenge him face-to-face. His last town hall meetings– in Amherst County, Buena Vista and Monterey– were on December 13, 2021. He held no town halls during the House August recess and has scheduled none.
At a certain point, you have to wonder: What is Ben Cline afraid of?
Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.