Video: Waynesboro City Council candidate, Republican chair joke about Pelosi attack

The attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is either a hoax or a gay lovers’ spat turned violent, according to Waynesboro City Council candidate Jim Wood and Waynesboro Republican Committee chairman Dwight Williams, who discussed and joked on a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday about the attack that sent Paul Pelosi to a hospital with a fractured skull.

“Some people called it a domestic dispute. I don’t know. We’ll see, I guess. I don’t know,” said Wood, rolling his eyes at his own words at the 9:00 mark of his weekly “Conservative Conversations with Jim” Facebook Live series on Wednesday.

“Dave (DePape) is a friend of Paul Pelosi and a male prostitute and advocate for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ, both in their skivvies, and both had a hammer. Nothing to see here. Huh? How about that? Yeah. Yeah. Funny how that works,” said Wood, who is running for the Ward D seat on Waynesboro City Council in the Nov. 8 election.

Woods’ theory, then, is lovers’ spat.

Williams, who in addition to serving as chair of the Waynesboro GOP is a member of the Waynesboro Cultural Commission and a licensed commercial pilot, is going with the attack being a hoax.

“You know, it’s funny how this all happened right before the midterms, right?” Williams said. “I mean, here we are six days away, and now Paul Pelosi is having surgery over a hammer incident. I don’t believe in coincidence. I think everything is planned when it comes to politics. Nothing is by chance. It’s very interesting how I’ve heard multiple stories of how DePepe got into the house, whether it was he was let in, or he broke in.”

The “multiple stories” Williams referenced are the actually just the various debunked conspiracy theories from the far-right now being advanced by a growing number of Republican politicians and party leaders, and billionaire Elon Musk, the new owner of the social-media website Twitter.

The FBI, on Monday, unsealed an affidavit in the arrest of DePape, 42, revealing that DePape admitted to breaking into the home with the intent of attacking the House Speaker, who he said he views as “the ‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party,” to send a message to other Democrats that “there were consequences to actions.”

DePape, according to his statement to police, broke into the home using a hammer, and demanded to be able to speak to “Nancy.” After Pelosi told him that his wife wasn’t there, DePape said he wanted to tie him up, and he started taking out twist ties from his pocket so that he could restrain him.

Pelosi moved towards another part of the house, but DePape stopped him, and together they went back into the bedroom.

“While talking with each other, Pelosi went into a bathroom, where Pelosi grabbed a phone to call 9-1-1,” according to the affidavit, at which point DePape “remembered thinking that there was no way the police were going to forget about the phone call. DePape explained that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender.”

The police arrived and knocked on the door, and Pelosi ran over and opened it, the affidavit said.

“Pelosi grabbed onto DePape’s hammer, which was in DePape’s hand. At this point in the interview, DePape repeated that DePape did not plan to surrender, and that he would go ‘through’ Pelosi.

“DePape stated that he pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and swung the hammer towards Pelosi. DePape explained that Pelosi’s actions resulted in Pelosi ‘taking the punishment instead.’”

So, DePape admitted that he broke into the home, to the political motivations for breaking into the home, and to attacking Pelosi with the hammer.

And yet Wood thinks there was something else going on.

“You know, it’s a wonder they didn’t find Paul Pelosi laying in the floor with a noose around his neck with two white guys saying this is MAGA country, this is MAGA country,” Wood said in the Facebook video. “I don’t know. Maybe ol’ dad, maybe ol’ Papa Pelosi got a case of the juicy sommeliers. And, you know, I guess we’ll see somewhere down the road. Maybe after the midterm elections. Maybe. I think this is something to stir a little crap, to get a little bit of attention.”

Later in the video, Wood shared a “dad joke” about the attack.

“The best dad joke I’ve heard in a while has been floating around today, said right before that incident, you know, Nancy Pelosi, she texted Paul to say, I hope you’re not drinking and driving. And the reply was, No, I’m just staying at home getting hammered,” Wood said.