waynesboro education association backs kathe maneval sam hostetter in city elections
Politics

Waynesboro Education Association backs Kathe Maneval, Sam Hostetter in city elections

Chris Graham
Last updated:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The Waynesboro Education Association on Monday announced its endorsements in the upcoming city elections – backing Kathe Maneval in the Ward D School Board race and Sam Hostetter in the Ward D City Council race.

The WEA did not offer an endorsement in the Ward C City Council race pitting a pair of political newcomers – Kenny Lee and Jeremy Sloat.

In a press release, the education group said Maneval, who has served on the School Board since 2006, “offers a clear understanding of both its strengths and the challenges that Waynesboro Public Schools faces, particularly those wrought by the pandemic. WEA-PAC agrees her experience is an important asset to the School Board and the community at this time.”

“Maneval recognizes the importance of competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain quality staff and stay competitive with nearby school systems. She notes the importance of adhering to a fiscal plan, and has clear priorities for capital projects within the school system.  While COVID relief money allowed progress on many recent projects, she says, Phase II of the renovation of Waynesboro High School and the renovation of the Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Studies both present urgent needs,” the WEA said.

Hostetter, who is running for a second term on City Council, received the WEA’s backing because of his record of support for cooperation between City Council and the School Board.

“Like Maneval, Hostetter sees Phase II of the WHS renovation and the SVCAS renovation as the next big capital projects for the school system. He says he would like to see the city and WPS use a budgetary mechanism that anticipates the school system’s capital needs. Hostetter notes that WPS is the largest employer in the City of Waynesboro. Therefore, he says, it is crucial for city leaders to listen to its employees,” the WEA said.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

