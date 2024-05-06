Countries
Home Augusta Health names Timothy Norton vice president, chief legal officer
Health, Local

Augusta Health names Timothy Norton vice president, chief legal officer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
AH timothy norton
Submitted

Augusta Health announced its hire of Timothy Norton as vice president and chief legal officer today. He began the role on April 30.

Norton will succeed Jean Veilleux, who will retire in July after four years of dedicated service to Augusta Health.

Norton joins Augusta Health from Health First, a $2 billion health system in Melbourne, Fla., where he served as vice president and deputy chief legal counsel. Before his time at Health First, Norton served as assistant general counsel for WellSpan Health in York, Pa.

“I am pleased to welcome Tim to the Augusta Health family,” said Mary N. Mannix, president and CEO of Augusta Health. “Tim’s profound understanding of healthcare legal and regulatory affairs will be valuable to our team as we navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.”

Norton, a native of Virginia Beach, is a graduate of George Mason University and Widener School of Law. He also holds an LL.M. degree in health law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

“I am excited to join the Augusta Health family and relocate to this community with my wife and three children,” said Norton.

“I look forward to helping drive the mission of Augusta Health set by Mary and the board of directors to strengthen the health and well-being of all people in our communities by bringing a plethora of healthcare transactional and regulatory experience to the table.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

