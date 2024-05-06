Augusta Health names Timothy Norton vice president, chief legal officer

Augusta Health announced its hire of Timothy Norton as vice president and chief legal officer today. He began the role on April 30.

Norton will succeed Jean Veilleux, who will retire in July after four years of dedicated service to Augusta Health.

Norton joins Augusta Health from Health First, a $2 billion health system in Melbourne, Fla., where he served as vice president and deputy chief legal counsel. Before his time at Health First, Norton served as assistant general counsel for WellSpan Health in York, Pa.

“I am pleased to welcome Tim to the Augusta Health family,” said Mary N. Mannix, president and CEO of Augusta Health. “Tim’s profound understanding of healthcare legal and regulatory affairs will be valuable to our team as we navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.”

Norton, a native of Virginia Beach, is a graduate of George Mason University and Widener School of Law. He also holds an LL.M. degree in health law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

“I am excited to join the Augusta Health family and relocate to this community with my wife and three children,” said Norton.

“I look forward to helping drive the mission of Augusta Health set by Mary and the board of directors to strengthen the health and well-being of all people in our communities by bringing a plethora of healthcare transactional and regulatory experience to the table.”