Women’s Basketball: Virginia drops to 0-2 in ACC with 63-60 loss at Georgia Tech

Virginia got 19 points from Camryn Taylor and a double-double from Paris Clark, but a bad night from behind the arc was a big factor in a 63-60 loss at Georgia Tech on Thursday.

UVA (8-5, 0-2 ACC) made only one of its 16 shots from three in the loss, in a game that was tight throughout – the biggest lead for either side was seven, and there were nine lead changes on the night.

Virginia had a chance to tie the game on the final play, but Kymora Johnson, who finished with six points and six assists, missed from three at the buzzer.

Taylor’s 19-point night came on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Clark had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Virginia.