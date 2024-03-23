Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49
Sports

Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa tournament
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Tech, playing without three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, and getting only nine points from Georgia Amoore, still cruised to a 92-49 first-round NCAA Tournament win over Marshall on Friday.

The Hokies (25-7) led 13-0 four minutes in, extended the lead to 17 at halftime, and put any sliver of doubt away with a dominating third quarter, in which Tech outscored Marshall (26-7) by a 36-9 count.

Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks announced on the eve of the tournament that Kitley, who was injured in the Hokies’ regular-season finale loss at Virginia on March 3, was out for the season with a torn ACL.

Clara Strack, starting in place of Kitley, had 17 points, making all seven of her shots from the field.

Matilda Ekh had a game-high 21 points, and was 5-of-7 from three, for the Hokies.

Amoore, her time limited by early foul trouble, had just nine points and four assists in 20 minutes.

The Hokies shot 53.8 percent, but what stood out even more was their work on the defensive end, holding Marshall to 24.4 percent shooting, including a 6-of-41 mark from three-point range.

“They want the game with fouls and turnovers. It’s their chaos, and we wanted to be poised,” said Brooks, a Waynesboro native. “I thought we won out on that, and I think that’s why we were able to come out with a great win. I’m so proud of these kids and what they did. I just want to go back in there and give them a hug.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
2 Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire
3 Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service
4 Did Virginia AD Carla Williams ‘like’ a troll’s tweets critical of UVA hoops?
5 The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Latest News

health insurance
Health, Politics, US & World

‘Hope and healthcare to so many’: Kaine responds to House Republicans’ plan to reduce ACA

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, US & World

‘Public safety travesty’: Coalition of 22 Republican state AGs support Texas immigration law

Rebecca Barnabi

A coalition of 22 Republican state attorneys general support a Texas law that makes illegal immigration a state crime.

swatting call to 911
Politics, Virginia

Fredericksburg: U.S. House approves Spanberger legislation to fund emergency services renovations

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass legislation that would provide $637,195 for renovations at Fredericksburg's emergency center.

baseball
Sports

#13 Virginia blasts four homers, gets nice outing from McKay, in 18-2 win at Pitt

Chris Graham
Shenandoah National Park
Cops & Courts, Local

Shenandoah National Park issues new trail closure advisories for Rocky Branch Fire 

Chris Graham
virginia politics
Local, Politics

Lexington names University of Virginia alum Tom Carroll to city manager post

Chris Graham
healthcare
Health, Virginia

Measure of health varies throughout Virginia; wealthiest areas rank highest

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status