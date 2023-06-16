Verona emergency shelter seeking volunteers to walk dogs next week

The Emergency Animal Shelter in Verona will be closed to the public over the long holiday weekend. However, normal hours will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

The shelter was set up temporarily after more than 40 animals were seized in Augusta County living in awful conditions with little access to clean water, according to court records.

With the animals now removed and receiving proper care, there is a need for some extra help from volunteers.

Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center is looking for dog walkers available daily from 3-4 p.m. next week in Verona.

Anyone interested in assisting with the animals is asked to call (540) 430-6454.

“We thank you for your continued support,” an alert sent from Augusta County Friday read. “Your generosity has been overwhelming.”

Donations may also be dropped off at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

