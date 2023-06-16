Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsverona emergency shelter seeking volunteers to walk dogs next week
Local

Verona emergency shelter seeking volunteers to walk dogs next week

Crystal Graham
Published date:
happy dog on leash
(© sonyachny – stock.adobe.com)

The Emergency Animal Shelter in Verona will be closed to the public over the long holiday weekend. However, normal hours will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

The shelter was set up temporarily after more than 40 animals were seized in Augusta County living in awful conditions with little access to clean water, according to court records.

With the animals now removed and receiving proper care, there is a need for some extra help from volunteers.

Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center is looking for dog walkers available daily from 3-4 p.m. next week in Verona.

Anyone interested in assisting with the animals is asked to call (540) 430-6454.

“We thank you for your continued support,” an alert sent from Augusta County Friday read. “Your generosity has been overwhelming.”

Donations may also be dropped off at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekend dog adoption event at Lyndhurst animal shelter ‘very successful’

Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed

‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday

Waynesboro man in custody in animal cruelty case: Dogs, cats, ducks in awful living conditions

New animal shelter designs shared with owners’ group, public invited to offer comment

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center receives $25K grant for spay, neuter services

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center makes progress on internal procedures

Animal advocates ask Waynesboro City Council to use tragedy as catalyst for change

Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia’s unemployment rate dips below 3 percent: So much for that awful Biden economy
2 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on College World Series: ‘I believe in this ballpark’
3 Virginia Football: Elliott adds nine preferred walk-ons, looking to add depth
4 CM Punk is back: And judging from his ESPN interview, he’s going to come out swinging
5 Charlottesville: Elevated E. coli bacteria levels detected in Meadow Creek

Latest News

lgbtq
U.S./World

Heavily armed man who wanted to ‘clean his town’ of LGBTQI+ residents sentenced

Crystal Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify shooting victim in Midlothian Turnpike homicide

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in an apartment on Midlothian Turnpike on Sunday as Jazshawn Hickman, 26, of Richmond.

person at computer keyboard
U.S./World

Army soldier pleads guilty to attempts to help ISIS conduct ambush on U.S. troops

Crystal Graham

A U.S. Army soldier has pleaded guilty to providing a FBI employee posing as an ISIS supporter with information that could have been used to ambush U.S. troops.

police crime scene
Virginia

Grandson charged with second degree murder in death of 84-year-old Norfolk woman

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Virginia

Teen dead as result of accident in Pittsylvania County, failed to yield right-of-way

Crystal Graham
police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Fatal crash in Goochland County, man ejected from Harley Davidson motorcycle

Crystal Graham
cm punk
Sports

CM Punk is back: And judging from his ESPN interview, he’s going to come out swinging

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy