Weekend dog adoption event at Lyndhurst animal shelter ‘very successful’

The weekend adoption event at Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center led to adoptions, foster-to-adopt and additional foster placements.

“Overall, I would say the weekend was very successful,” said Jon Hilbert, director of the Lyndhurst-based shelter.

SVASC was waiving adoption fees for dogs on June 9-10 because the shelter was full. Hilbert also asked the community to help by fostering animals to help clear the shelter.

SVASC adoption event results

Seven dogs were adopted

Three dogs went into foster-to-adopt

Eight dogs were returned to owners

Two puppies were transferred to Augusta Dog Adoptions

One dog was transferred to Green Dogs Unleashed

Five stray kittens went into foster (with one foster)

One cat was returned to owner

Additional cats went into foster

14 cats/kittens were transferred to Cats Cradle

SVASC also put out a request over the weekend for help related to a large animal seizure in Augusta County. At the time, the greatest need at the emergency shelter in Verona was for volunteers, dog food, Dawn dish detergent, scrub brushes, latex gloves and paper towels.

The community appears to have stepped in to help there too.

“We can still use cleaning supplies and blankets at the emergency shelter,” Hilbert said on Monday.

Donations may be dropped off at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst during normal operating hours.

For individuals or groups wishing to volunteer to help at the emergency shelter, please call to schedule a time at (540) 430-6454.

