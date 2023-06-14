Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsweekend dog adoption event at lyndhurst animal shelter very successful
Local

Weekend dog adoption event at Lyndhurst animal shelter ‘very successful’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
dogs
(© Vasyl – stock.adobe.com)

The weekend adoption event at Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center led to adoptions, foster-to-adopt and additional foster placements.

“Overall, I would say the weekend was very successful,” said Jon Hilbert, director of the Lyndhurst-based shelter.

SVASC was waiving adoption fees for dogs on June 9-10 because the shelter was full. Hilbert also asked the community to help by fostering animals to help clear the shelter.

SVASC adoption event results

  • Seven dogs were adopted
  • Three dogs went into foster-to-adopt
  • Eight dogs were returned to owners
  • Two puppies were transferred to Augusta Dog Adoptions
  • One dog was transferred to Green Dogs Unleashed
  • Five stray kittens went into foster (with one foster)
  • One cat was returned to owner
  • Additional cats went into foster
  • 14 cats/kittens were transferred to Cats Cradle

SVASC also put out a request over the weekend for help related to a large animal seizure in Augusta County. At the time, the greatest need at the emergency shelter in Verona was for volunteers, dog food, Dawn dish detergent, scrub brushes, latex gloves and paper towels.

The community appears to have stepped in to help there too.

“We can still use cleaning supplies and blankets at the emergency shelter,” Hilbert said on Monday.

Donations may be dropped off at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst during normal operating hours.

For individuals or groups wishing to volunteer to help at the emergency shelter, please call to schedule a time at (540) 430-6454.

Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed

‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday

Waynesboro man in custody in animal cruelty case: Dogs, cats, ducks in awful living conditions

New animal shelter designs shared with owners’ group, public invited to offer comment

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center receives $25K grant for spay, neuter services

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center makes progress on internal procedures

Animal advocates ask Waynesboro City Council to use tragedy as catalyst for change

Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County court order aimed at gun violence protestors puts curbs on free speech
2 Virginia’s path to a College World Series title runs through Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts
3 Mural at Boys & Girls Club illustrates healthy habits for children
4 Attorney: Teacher shot by 6-year-old fired by Newport News Public Schools
5 Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Latest News

police
Virginia

Annual report: Violent crime increased in the Commonwealth from 2021 to 2022

Rebecca Barnabi
police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Franklin County: SUV plows into two motorcycles, killing one of the drivers

Chris Graham

A man driving an SUV lost control, crossed the center line and struck two approaching motorcycles, killing one driver, in a Monday crash in Franklin County.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bowie Baysox take series opener with Richmond Flying Squirrels with 7-5 win

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels notched a pair of home runs early but could not hold off the Bowie Baysox in a 7-5 loss Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals take series opener at Myrtle Beach, winning 6-4

Chris Graham
child reading book in tree
Local

Workshop will provide small woodlot owners with strategies, stewardship practices

Rebecca Barnabi
Waynesboro Public Schools
Local

Waynesboro School Board appoints part-time Assistant Principal to Berkeley Glenn

Rebecca Barnabi
student loan relief
U.S./World

Biden administration prepares alternate plan for student loan forgiveness

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy