Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswaynesboro man in custody in animal cruelty case dogs cats ducks in awful living conditions
Local

Waynesboro man in custody in animal cruelty case: Dogs, cats, ducks in awful living conditions

Chris Graham
Published date:
Carl Lentz
Carl Lentz. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A Waynesboro man is in custody on animal cruelty charges after authorities seized more than 40 animals living in awful conditions and found more than two dozen deceased animals on an Augusta County property.

Carl Rudolph Lentz, 59, was arrested last week on a single count of animal cruelty, and since has been charged with five additional counts, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Lentz is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

An anonymous call to Augusta County Animal Control on Friday from a person who had recently purchased a dog from Lentz sparked an investigation by authorities, who located two dogs that appeared to be living inside a vehicle without food or water.

There were several other dogs that appeared to be in poor condition on the Augusta Farms Road property, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Animal Control initially seized the two dogs that were in the vehicle, and sheriff’s deputies arrested Lentz.

After obtaining a search warrant, Animal Control found eight dogs and 20 cats deceased throughout the property, and found and seized 28 dogs, 13 cats and six ducks from the property.

A temporary emergency shelter for the seized animals has been established at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

Four of the cats have subsequently had to be euthanized, and one dog had to have a leg amputated.

The investigation is still considered active. Those with information or knowledge about this case are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 and reference report number 2023-0001669.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: No survivors from Cessna crash site in Augusta County
2 Virginia made it look easy this weekend, but nothing comes easy for this team
3 Virginia defeats East Carolina, 8-3, punches ticket to Super Regionals
4 Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges
5 Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Latest News

Piedmont Virginia Community College
Local

Piedmont Virginia Community College joins Achieving the Dream network

Crystal Graham
school classroom teacher
Virginia

‘Show Us Your Values:’ Mobile billboard pushes for investment in schools over corporate handouts

Crystal Graham

Freedom Virginia’s mobile billboard tour will make stops in Leesburg, Henrico County, Newport News and Harrisonburg.

esports competition
Sports

New eSports team coming to Mountain Gateway Community College

Crystal Graham

Mountain Gateway Community College is forming an eSports team and plans to hire a coach, Ryan Borden, for the fall 2023 season, in part due to a $5,000 donation from Lumos.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 608 in Augusta County to be closed next week

Rebecca Barnabi
Damien Rudolph
Local

Augusta County: Sheriff’s office leads search for Verona teen runaway

Chris Graham
baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s Notebook: Despite battling injury bug, surprising Orioles still flying high 

Scott German
uva baseball ncaa tournament
Sports

UVA-Duke Super Regional tickets gone: Unless you’re a UVA student, then you’re in luck

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy