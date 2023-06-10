Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed

More than 40 animals were seized in Augusta County and placed in an emergency shelter in Verona, and the outpouring of help from the community since has been tremendous, according to an update sent by Augusta County on Friday.

However, there are still some needs for the animals seized which include dogs, cats and ducks.

Items needed include:

Dog food

Dawn dish detergent

Scrub brushes

Paper towels

Latex gloves

At this point, no additional blankets or bedding materials are needed.

“Thank you for the outpouring of generosity,” the update read. “The community support is heartwarming and appreciated.”

Animals from the seizure are not available for adoption or fostering at this time. However, the Lyndhurst shelter is full and is hosting an adoption free event on Saturday.

The emergency shelter is closed to the public Saturday and Sunday. Donations may be dropped off at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst during normal operating hours.

For individuals or groups wishing to volunteer to help at the emergency shelter, please call to schedule a time at (540) 430-6454.

To volunteer at the Lyndhurst shelter, email [email protected]

