newscommunity support for large animal seizure tremendous volunteers and donations needed
Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed

Crystal Graham
Published date:
volunteer with dog in shelter
(© andyborodaty – stock.adobe.com)

More than 40 animals were seized in Augusta County and placed in an emergency shelter in Verona, and the outpouring of help from the community since has been tremendous, according to an update sent by Augusta County on Friday.

However, there are still some needs for the animals seized which include dogs, cats and ducks.

Items needed include:

  • Dog food
  • Dawn dish detergent
  • Scrub brushes
  • Paper towels
  • Latex gloves

At this point, no additional blankets or bedding materials are needed.

“Thank you for the outpouring of generosity,” the update read. “The community support is heartwarming and appreciated.”

Animals from the seizure are not available for adoption or fostering at this time. However, the Lyndhurst shelter is full and is hosting an adoption free event on Saturday.

The emergency shelter is closed to the public Saturday and Sunday. Donations may be dropped off at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst during normal operating hours.

For individuals or groups wishing to volunteer to help at the emergency shelter, please call to schedule a time at (540) 430-6454.

To volunteer at the Lyndhurst shelter, email [email protected]

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

