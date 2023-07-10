Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsuva basketball releases non conference schedule not a lot to look forward to at jpj
Sports

UVA Basketball releases non-conference schedule: Not a lot to look forward to at JPJ

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

The highlight of the November-December non-conference schedule for UVA Basketball is a home game in the ACC/SEC Challenge with Texas A&M.

Welcome back, Brent, indeed.

The other good pre-ACC games are away from JPJ, with only one true road game, at Memphis, on Dec. 19.

Memphis, like UVA, lost in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. In the Tigers’ case, it was a one-point loss to Florida Atlantic, who nobody expected at the time to go to the Final Four, which is what eventually happened.

Memphis was 26-9 in 2022-2023, and from what I’m seeing, the Tigers are looking like the AAC favorite for next season.

The other away-from-JPJ games have Virginia facing Florida (Nov. 10, at Charlotte), and then traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., for a Thanksgiving Week pair of games on Nov. 20-22, opening the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off on the Monday with Wisconsin, then facing either West Virginia or SMU on the Wednesday.

The day off in between: beach time.

Which would be needed, after the first-to-50 game with Wisconsin on the Monday.

The other-than-A&M JPJ non-conference schedule is rather barren: UVA hosts Tarleton State (Nov. 6) North Carolina A&T (Nov. 14), Texas Southern (Nov. 16), North Carolina Central (Dec. 5), Northeastern (Dec. 16) and Morgan State (Dec. 27).

Basically, a series of squash matches there.

If you’re thinking about tickets, we don’t have dates for the ACC games yet, but UVA’s ACC schedule includes home-and-home matchups with Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, and ACC home one-offs with Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

Virginia gets Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Florida State in road ACC one-offs.

Dates for the ACC contests, and game times and TV designations for the entire 2023-24 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in becoming season-ticket members can join the waitlist here.

Single-game ticket information will be announced in the fall on uvatix.com.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia receives federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for victims of fraud 
2 Youngkin, Senate Democrats continue clash over $3.6 billion state surplus
3 UVA recruit Jonny Farmelo taken in first round of MLB Draft: Any chance he still goes to college?
4 Two Valley League alums from the summer of 2021 taken in Top 10 of 2023 MLB Draft
5 Foxfield Fall Races return on Oct. 1; event benefits Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

connelly early
Sports

UVA MLB Draft updates: Early goes to Boston Red Sox, O’Donnell to Cincinnati Reds

Chris Graham
Amazon boxes on door step of home
Business, U.S. News

NordVPN expert: Tips for avoiding five Amazon Prime Day scams

Crystal Graham

If you are among the millions planning to log in to Amazon on Tuesday and Wednesday for Prime Day, you are not alone. Cybercriminals are also looking to spoil your fun.

cove point maryland
U.S. News

Dominion Energy business review under way, sells remaining interest in Cove Point

Crystal Graham

Dominion Energy has executed a definitive agreement to sell its 50 percent interest in Cove Point to Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

gas
U.S. News

Gas prices holding steady: Watch out for potential hurricane season impacts

Chris Graham
elon musk twitter
Columns, U.S. News

This actually happened: Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to, ahem, measure up

Chris Graham
orchard creek golf tournament
Sports

Orchard Creek junior golfers perform well in weekend 54-hole tournament

Crystal Graham
school
Local

Augusta County installing weapons detection systems at select schools near you

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy