UVA Basketball releases non-conference schedule: Not a lot to look forward to at JPJ

The highlight of the November-December non-conference schedule for UVA Basketball is a home game in the ACC/SEC Challenge with Texas A&M.

Welcome back, Brent, indeed.

The other good pre-ACC games are away from JPJ, with only one true road game, at Memphis, on Dec. 19.

Memphis, like UVA, lost in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. In the Tigers’ case, it was a one-point loss to Florida Atlantic, who nobody expected at the time to go to the Final Four, which is what eventually happened.

Memphis was 26-9 in 2022-2023, and from what I’m seeing, the Tigers are looking like the AAC favorite for next season.

The other away-from-JPJ games have Virginia facing Florida (Nov. 10, at Charlotte), and then traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., for a Thanksgiving Week pair of games on Nov. 20-22, opening the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off on the Monday with Wisconsin, then facing either West Virginia or SMU on the Wednesday.

The day off in between: beach time.

Which would be needed, after the first-to-50 game with Wisconsin on the Monday.

The other-than-A&M JPJ non-conference schedule is rather barren: UVA hosts Tarleton State (Nov. 6) North Carolina A&T (Nov. 14), Texas Southern (Nov. 16), North Carolina Central (Dec. 5), Northeastern (Dec. 16) and Morgan State (Dec. 27).

Basically, a series of squash matches there.

If you’re thinking about tickets, we don’t have dates for the ACC games yet, but UVA’s ACC schedule includes home-and-home matchups with Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, and ACC home one-offs with Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

Virginia gets Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Florida State in road ACC one-offs.

Dates for the ACC contests, and game times and TV designations for the entire 2023-24 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

