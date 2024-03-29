UVA Athletics announces details on new oversized Scott Stadium video board

Daktronics has been selected to install a new 6,700-square-foot end zone video board and custom audio system at Scott Stadium, a big part of the $8 million project to upgrade the in-house video and sound for the 2024 UVA football season.

The new video display will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing and light up more than 6 million pixels, according to a press release from UVA Athletics.

The display will measure approximately 54 feet high by 125 feet wide, more than twice the size of the previous display.

Think: bi-i-i-i-g.

“The size and quality of the display will be a tremendous upgrade and obvious improvement,” Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “The new audio distribution system is another gameday element that will be a welcome improvement and something our fans have requested in survey feedback. In addition to the enhancement of the fan experience, the state-of-the-art videoboard will afford us opportunities to strategically drive incremental revenue.”

Ah, yes, revenue.

That’s why they play the games.

The new video board will allow the folks behind the scenes to divide the big screen into multiple zones to show fan-engaging digital content and university messaging.

You can bet that the “university messaging” part includes sponsors.

As a former part-time marketing consultant, yeah, there’d be value there – the ability to broadcast your message to 40,000 captive sets of eyes up in letters and images up to 54 feet high.

Don’t @ me about how the capacity of Scott Stadium is a lot more than 40,000.

The stadium hasn’t seen 60,000 for a game since 2008, and if we get 50,000 for any of the games next year, I’ll chip in to the GoFundMe for a bonus for Carla and the marketing people.

This video-board news shows that they’re getting the message that the gameday experience needs to be improved, so, progress.

The onus is on Tony Elliott to figure out a way to get Virginia back into a bowl game, which would be more progress.

(I think he does it.)