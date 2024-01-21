Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Road Warriors: Virginia finally gets first true road win, defeating Georgia Tech, 75-66
Basketball, Sports

Road Warriors: Virginia finally gets first true road win, defeating Georgia Tech, 75-66

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia dug itself another early hole on the road, spotting Georgia Tech an 11-point lead midway through the first half.

A defensive tweak by Tony Bennett fueled a 20-5 run that sent UVA into the break up four, and a lengthy stretch of good offense – five makes in a row pushed the lead into double-digits, and a pair of late threes closed things out after a Georgia Tech run in a 75-66 win down in Atlanta on Saturday night.

It was the first true road win of the season for the ‘Hoos (13-5, 4-3 ACC), which not only hadn’t won on an opponent’s home floor, but had lost all four by double-digits – an average of 17.5 points per setback.

That’s how things seemed to be trending early on when Georgia Tech (9-9, 2-5 ACC), which despite its record has wins over Duke and Clemson, and a narrow loss at Duke, on its ledger, got out to a 22-11 lead 10 minutes in.

It was hot shooting from Tech (8-of-14 FG, 4-of-8 3FG), and another slow start from Virginia, which missed nine of its first 14 shots.

The defensive tweak by Bennett shifted Reece Beekman over to Georgia Tech point guard Naithan George, who ignited the early Tech surge with six points (2-of-2 FG, 2-of-2 FT) and two assists, and at least a couple of other hockey assists, penetrating the lane and getting the ball moving to open shooters.

With Beekman checking George, the Yellow Jackets bogged down offensively, missing eight of their last 10 shots from the field in the first half as Virginia finally got things going.

Back-to-back threes by Beekman and Andrew Rohde got the lead to six, and then another pair of threes from Isaac McKneely tied the game, as Virginia closed the half on a 12-0 run to go into the locker room up four, at 33-29.

UVA led by as many as 15, 63-48, on a Jake Groves layup with 7:45 left.

Credit to Georgia Tech, which rallied from nine down in the final two minutes to force OT on Wednesday at Clemson, before winning in two OTs.

The Jackets would claw its way back to five down on the second of a pair of free throws from George with 1:39 to go.

A Groves three at the 1:23 mark got Virginia fans breathing again, and after a Baye Ndongo jumper cut the margin to six, first-year Tech coach Damon Stoudamire decided to play defense instead of fouling, and McKneely made him pay.

iMac, who had a game-high 20 points and connected on 6-of-9 from three, sank his final three of the night from the logo to make it 73-64 with 40 seconds left.

As the announcers have been saying for years, dagger.

Beekman got the assist on that three, his 11th on the night, to go with his 19 points.

Jordan Minor, getting his third consecutive start, came up big again, scoring 11 points in 24 minutes, his second double-digit scoring game of the week.

Ryan Dunn had nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks – his makes from the field including an early three, though he did miss two late free throws, the second of them airballed.

Virginia shot 50 percent (29-of-58) from the floor and was 11-of-23 (47.8%) from three.

Georgia Tech shot 45.1 percent (23-of-51) overall and was 9-of-27 (33.3%) from three.

George had 15 points and nine assists for Tech; Ndongo had 15 points and five rebounds.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

vmi
Basketball, Sports

VMI gets first SoCon win, holding off rally from The Citadel in 70-63 win

Chris Graham
nuclear weapons
Opinion, Politics

John LaForge: Senior nonviolent resister celebrates nuclear ban treaty the hard way

Contributors

Monday 22 January marks the third anniversary of the coming-into-force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. 

Congress politics
Politics, U.S. & World

House committee OKs bill expanding Child Tax Credit, boost affordable housing

Chris Graham

A bill that would expand the Child Tax Credit and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit passed the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee by a 40-3 vote on Friday.

road construction
Virginia

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Jan. 22-26

Chris Graham
young bucks
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

AEW Notebook: Young Bucks heeling up for Sting retirement match, Joe-Hook

Chris Graham
nintendo 64 game console and controller
Sports

Rocktown Games, Beards and Broads announce Super Smash Bros anniversary tournament

Crystal Graham
Kimberly Acquaviva
Arts & Culture, Health, Local

Local author to talk about hospice, palliative care for LGBTQIA families

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status